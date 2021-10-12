Single-family homes for sale in River Falls

(RIVER FALLS, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the River Falls area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the River Falls area:

1863 Hinsdale Circle, Hudson, 54016 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,213 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Location, location, location! Fantastic 3 bed, 3 bath home centrally located close to shopping, restaurants and walking paths. This home features a gorgeous open concept living space on the main floor and upstairs features 3 bedrooms, loft area, unfinished flex room (bring your ideas) off the master bedroom, and laundry. No more yard work or snow removal - spend less time with maintenance and more time doing the things you love!

For open house information, contact Sara Capecchi, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990

N6807 County Road N Road N, Beldenville, 54003 4 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This exceptionally hobby farm that is only available due to a job change! 5 acres on a private and wooded idyllic setting. Fences set up for livestock...cows, horses, goats, chickens, alpaca...anything you want! Massive 64x40 pole building with 14ft side walls, as well as an oversized 32x28ft garage. Gorgeous curb appeal and landscaping throughout. The interior has been tastefully updated, with new paint and flooring throughout much of the home. The kitchen opens up to the dining and living areas, creating an open-concept feel that is great for company. Remodeled bathrooms and stainless steel appliances give the home an updated feel. Maintenance-free vinyl siding. Walk-out rambler with a spacious deck off the lower-level sliding door. 4 bedrooms, and two bathrooms, including a nice 3/4 bath in the basement. Come see today, you will not be disappointed!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Peterson, RE/MAX Results at 651-251-4800

649 6Th Street N, North Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1.5 story home in North Hudson. Home has large living room with bay windows. Huge eat in kitchen with lots of cupboard space and new kitchen appliances. New roof and siding within the last 3 years. Driveway was redone in 2018. Extra large fenced in yard with a large deck for entertaining.

For open house information, contact Jill McNamee, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

2326 Simply Living Lane, Hudson, 54016 3 Beds 2 Baths | $574,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 2020

To be built, Luxury maintenance free one level living Nestled in with future walking trails, pickle ball, shopping and ballpark. Impressive craftsmanship with spacious floor plan created by premium builder Divine Custom Homes.Exquisite finishes, vaulted ceilings, 3 car garage. 2 or 3 bedroom/study option. Energy efficient with amazing natural light and private patio.Professional custom design staff to walk you through your options and selection. As quick as 125 day build, start to finish! Full Exterior Warranty including a 50 year roof and 10 year siding. All exterior grounds covered including snow removal and lawn care. Welcome to Park Place Village, a Premier Simply Living Community designed and built for discerning, accomplished individuals like you. Experience a life of ease and comfort in beautiful Hudson Wisconsin. ONLY A FEW MORE LEFT! Reserve today!

For open house information, contact Billy Webber, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303