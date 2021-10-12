CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

These houses are for sale in Buffalo

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 8 days ago

(BUFFALO, MN) Looking for a house in Buffalo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Buffalo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JsYb_0cOyCbX600

2617 Buffalo Ridge Drive, Buffalo, 55313

2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home to this Completed New Construction! Why Wait through the Stress of Building When One of the Premier Lots with a Completed Home is Ready to Move In! This Beautifully Finished 2 Bed 2 Bath Villa with an Oversized 3 Car Garage Shows Villa Life at the finest! The Open Main Floor with a Spectacular Kitchen Includes White Enameled Cabinetry and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Counter Tops. The Living Room Offers Additional Windows for Light and Incredible Views. The Gas Fireplace was Upgraded with a Custom Designed Feature Wall. Another Upgrade in the Dining Room with a Built in Buffet offering Additional Storage. Enjoy Views of the Wildlife From Almost Anywhere in the Home. The Walkout Basement Offers Direct Access to a Trail System!

For open house information, contact Ken Haasken, Chestnut Realty Inc at 952-448-4925

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6104019)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FiXfL_0cOyCbX600

11568 22Nd Circle Ne, Saint Michael, 55376

4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the Crow River and an adjacent nature park across from the Crow-Hassan nature preserve. Walking trails in the neighborhood lead to the park, river and connect with other walking trails throughout Saint Michael. The serene setting of this spacious one-story home with a main floor master suite offers privacy while the open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The south side windows offer great natural light. Many upgrades including washer and dryer-2017, furnace and AC-2017, radon system-2013, new roof- 2020, water heater- 2018, central vacuum system, beautiful hickory cabinets. A four-season sun porch looks out on a private backyard and garden with a great view of the 7-acre park behind the home. The walkout lower level features two additional bedrooms, and flex room, a large storage room, and a family room. Find privacy and peace with this home. This is a must-see!

For open house information, contact Connie Stegora, JP Willman Realty Twin Cities at 763-225-1300

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6105044)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idWuC_0cOyCbX600

24767 Superior Circle, Rogers, 55374

5 Beds 5 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,112 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome home at Edgewater Shores! This incredible 5 bed, 5 bath home features gorgeous water views and two full master suites both with private baths, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Your main level chefs kitchen is complete with granite tops, double-wall oven, stainless appliances, and cooktop. Finished walkout lower level includes 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, massive family room with stone fireplace, and new carpet throughout. Soak up the sun and some views on the paver patio or brand new deck! 35 square feet of space has been added onto the backside of the 3rd garage stall giving you even more storage space to take advantage of. Front roof was replaced in 2021. With miles of walking paths right outside your back door, Edgewater Park just one block away, and Cowley Lake within view, this is the home you’ve been waiting for!

For open house information, contact Kerby Skurat, RE/MAX Results at 763-591-6000

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6086857)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qV1TD_0cOyCbX600

7952 Braddock Avenue Ne, Monticello, 55362

5 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome to 7952 Braddock Ave NE in Monticello! You'll love this quiet neighborhood near Cedar Lake. This home has brand new maintenance-free siding, that was installed just weeks ago, and new windows throughout. Upon entry, you'll enjoy the open space. The upper level has an open concept with a lot of natural light. The kitchen has been tastefully updated with granite countertops and newer cabinetry. The full bathroom upstairs has heated flooring, a tiled stand-up shower, and a soaking tub. With 5 bedrooms, this home has a lot to offer for even larger families.

For open house information, contact Meghan Olsen, Keller Williams Classic Realty at 763-746-4900

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5760856)

