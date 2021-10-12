These houses are for sale in Buffalo

(BUFFALO, MN) Looking for a house in Buffalo? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

2617 Buffalo Ridge Drive, Buffalo, 55313 2 Beds 2 Baths | $419,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home to this Completed New Construction! Why Wait through the Stress of Building When One of the Premier Lots with a Completed Home is Ready to Move In! This Beautifully Finished 2 Bed 2 Bath Villa with an Oversized 3 Car Garage Shows Villa Life at the finest! The Open Main Floor with a Spectacular Kitchen Includes White Enameled Cabinetry and Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances, and Granite Counter Tops. The Living Room Offers Additional Windows for Light and Incredible Views. The Gas Fireplace was Upgraded with a Custom Designed Feature Wall. Another Upgrade in the Dining Room with a Built in Buffet offering Additional Storage. Enjoy Views of the Wildlife From Almost Anywhere in the Home. The Walkout Basement Offers Direct Access to a Trail System!

11568 22Nd Circle Ne, Saint Michael, 55376 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with views of the Crow River and an adjacent nature park across from the Crow-Hassan nature preserve. Walking trails in the neighborhood lead to the park, river and connect with other walking trails throughout Saint Michael. The serene setting of this spacious one-story home with a main floor master suite offers privacy while the open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The south side windows offer great natural light. Many upgrades including washer and dryer-2017, furnace and AC-2017, radon system-2013, new roof- 2020, water heater- 2018, central vacuum system, beautiful hickory cabinets. A four-season sun porch looks out on a private backyard and garden with a great view of the 7-acre park behind the home. The walkout lower level features two additional bedrooms, and flex room, a large storage room, and a family room. Find privacy and peace with this home. This is a must-see!

24767 Superior Circle, Rogers, 55374 5 Beds 5 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,112 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome home at Edgewater Shores! This incredible 5 bed, 5 bath home features gorgeous water views and two full master suites both with private baths, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Your main level chefs kitchen is complete with granite tops, double-wall oven, stainless appliances, and cooktop. Finished walkout lower level includes 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, massive family room with stone fireplace, and new carpet throughout. Soak up the sun and some views on the paver patio or brand new deck! 35 square feet of space has been added onto the backside of the 3rd garage stall giving you even more storage space to take advantage of. Front roof was replaced in 2021. With miles of walking paths right outside your back door, Edgewater Park just one block away, and Cowley Lake within view, this is the home you’ve been waiting for!

7952 Braddock Avenue Ne, Monticello, 55362 5 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,843 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome to 7952 Braddock Ave NE in Monticello! You'll love this quiet neighborhood near Cedar Lake. This home has brand new maintenance-free siding, that was installed just weeks ago, and new windows throughout. Upon entry, you'll enjoy the open space. The upper level has an open concept with a lot of natural light. The kitchen has been tastefully updated with granite countertops and newer cabinetry. The full bathroom upstairs has heated flooring, a tiled stand-up shower, and a soaking tub. With 5 bedrooms, this home has a lot to offer for even larger families.

