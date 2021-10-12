CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

These houses are for sale in Cleveland

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 8 days ago

(CLEVELAND, GA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Cleveland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKTLx_0cOyCPtG00

381 Whiskey Still Drive, Cleveland, 30528

2 Beds 2 Baths | $232,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Outstanding QUALITY! You will be hard pressed to find a nicer 2 BR/ 2 BA home than this one. It is absolutely "move-in ready". Enjoy the swing and rocking chairs on the front porch in this quiet neighborhood. With all new stainless appliances (upgrade, not builder/ basic), roof, paint, counters, tile shower and contemporary tub, you'll find it hard to believe it's not new construction. Level then sloping 1.67 acre wooded lot, nicely cleared of underbrush. Comparables are only on paper as you will see, this one is SUPERIOR!

For open house information, contact Tommy Mundy, Alco Realty Inc. at 706-892-8986

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ix9nm_0cOyCPtG00

6655 Stringer Road, Clermont, 30527

2 Beds 2 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Quaint 11.5 acre private horse farm in beautiful Clermont, GA overlooks Long & Wauka mtns. Perfect for 1-5 horses. Set up for small boarding/breeding/lesson farm. The charming 2b/2b modern farm cottage (built 2019), an expansion floorpan or build a large main home on top the hill overlooking the entire property w/mountain views. Use the cottage as an in-law cottage, farmhand residence or lease to boarder. Whole house water purification system, spray foam insulation, ecobee thermostat, energy efficient 8'doors 10'ceilings. Barn features climate controlled Tack/Feed rooms , 5 lg matted stalls w/fans. Convert 4 stalls to large mare-foal/rehab stalls. Warm water wash stall area, extra large aisle (20'x33'), hay and shavings storage with a capacity of 175 bales, and a small storage loft. Park your trailer next to barn for easy access. The 85'x175' riding arena is located close to the barn, house and pastures for easy access and is set with a beautiful backdrop for photos and videos. Dusthalt is currently installed and 2 water hydrants at arena edge allows for watering ease. There are 2 large pastures lush with grass are cross fenced with beautiful trees for shade, a creek with constant fresh moving water that runs across the property that horses love to drink from. At the back of the property there is a large paddock with trees and access to the neighboring farms trails (with permission). Property perimeter is 80% fenced, Security gate w/keypad and remote access. This farm is close to Don Carter State Park horse trails, Oxer Farm for Schooling shows, New Holland area home of NEGHS, Helen, Dahlonega, UNG, Amicalola Falls, Lake Lanier and the Olympic rowing venue. This farm is perfectly set up and ready to go. Stop boarding and bring your horses home.

For open house information, contact Tracy R. Vaughn, PalmerHouse Properties at 404-876-4901

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSaZC_0cOyCPtG00

Lot 37 Limestone Court, Cornelia, 30531

3 Beds 3 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by EMC Homes GA. Move-In Ready Late Summer 2021. The Ivey Plan. $7,000 towards upgrades with use of preferred lender. Two-Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath open concept home features large kitchen open to family room with center island. Separate dining room. Spacious Master with en-suite bathroom, featuring dual sink vanity, and separate tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms with plenty of space and laundry room on 2nd level. Stock Photos.

For open house information, contact Tracey Carden, Peggy Slappey Properties Inc. at 770-932-3440

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tArQk_0cOyCPtG00

Lot 23 Huntington Manor Court, Cornelia, 30531

3 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Built by EMC Homes GA. Move-In Ready Spring 2022. The Ivey Plan. Last available home! Two-Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath open concept home features large kitchen open to family room with center island. Separate dining room. Spacious Master with en-suite bathroom, featuring dual sink vanity, and separate tub and shower. 2 additional bedrooms with plenty of space and laundry room on 2nd level. Stock Photos.

For open house information, contact Tracey Carden, Peggy Slappey Properties Inc. at 770-932-3440

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

