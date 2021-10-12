CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Take a look at these homes on the Belen market now

Belen Times
Belen Times
 8 days ago

(Belen, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belen. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1196 John Road, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 4 Baths | $441,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,982 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Pending Contingent upon buyer sale/closing. Features 2 Master suites; one downstairs and one upstairs. Well lit office could be 4th Bdr. Large Living room with plenty of natural light w/efficient Pellet Stove on thermostat. Also, Large Game Room 12 x 23 upstairs. Large Kitchen w/ abundant cabinets and counter tops & Vinyl flooring. Extra storage space in upstairs bedrooms. Covered patio out back for your outdoor visits and entertaining. Radiant floor heat downstairs; baseboard heating up top. 2 Master Cool AC units. 2nd Septic for utility room. 75 Gallon Hot Water Heater. Garage is finished and insulated. Newer Well presure tank. Home sits on 1.38 & 1.42 Acre parcels. Irrigation utilized. Security Alarm System. $5,000 flooring credit offered.

For open house information, contact Tomas A Zamora, Genesis Investment Realty at 505-242-2900

607 Frederico Boulevard, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 3 Baths | $424,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,762 Square Feet | Built in 1981

BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED AT 17TH HOLE ON GOLF COURSE. This home has to many amenities to mention, KItchen has granite countertops, sunken sink, Stainless steel appliances, includes warmer oven and compactor. Wet bar with wine fridge and under stair storage. large great room with gas log fireplace, large dining area to accommodate large family gatherings., Home has combination master cool and refrigerated cooling and heating. Master bedroom has additional room for small living area and patio area to back of house facing greens. Master bath has separate shower and jetted garden tub with 2 walk in closets. Home has enclosed rear patio to fully landscaped back yard. The down stairs has 2 bedrooms and a full sized bath and half bath. If your an avid Golfer come take a look today.

For open house information, contact Keith Mortensen, EXP Realty LLC at 505-554-3873

35 Jose I Garcia Road, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,591 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This beautiful property is located in the heart of Los Chavez. 2 bedroom 2 bath with two additions built onto the home. Fully pipe fences yard with greenery and well maintained yard. Two car garage/shop with plumbing and bathroom perfect for the creative minds working from home.

For open house information, contact Amber M Gray, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

1021 Gabaldon Road, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,329 Square Feet | Built in 2003

You've got to see this incredible property to see what it all has to offer. The home is situated on 2 acres and is move in ready with new paint and carpet. There is a bonus room with a separate entrance that can be used for a 4th bedroom or hobby room or additional living space. Other features include slate tile flooring, efficient kitchen with granite counter tops, large walk in pantry. Oversized garage, arena, pasture with covered shelter and a 40x50 insulated metal shop and many out buildings.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

