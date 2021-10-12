Check out these Morgan City homes on the market

(Morgan City, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morgan City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

928 Red Cypress Road, Patterson, 70392 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,000 | Cabin | 640 Square Feet | Built in 2000

NEW DRASTICALLY REDUCED PRICE ! BELOW APPRAISED VALUE! Snuggled with Nature! Peaceful Retreat! Secluded area that is close to Nature is where this cabin "tiny" home is located. This property has the charming home and large workshop that is a must see. The spaciousness of this cabin will amaze you and make a perfect home or camp for you. 6.4+/- Acre Lot! Charming Tiny Home! Large Workshop! Below Appraised Value! Perfect Large Lot to Build Your Future Home! Rare Find! Motivated Seller!

324 Mike Drive, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,418 Square Feet | Built in 1986

NEW LISTING! This Spacious Home has Much Charm with the Many Updates! A Must See! Move in Today to this lovely home that has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living with Fireplace (converted to electric), separate bonus/family room, kitchen with granite/stainless appliances, dining with built-ins and much more. With all the new amenities to this home, it also offers a spacious rear yard with with rear yard access and large storage/workshop. Make your appointment to view today, this Home Could be Perfect for Your Family!

3001 Diane Dr., Morgan City, 70380 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in None

Look no further than this immaculately maintained, custom home located on a large corner lot in Lakeside Subdivision. It offers many updates including , but not limited to, new roof and HVAC system ( within the last year), gas powered generator, and new, efficient custom vinyl double insulated windows throughout the house, The open floor plan boasts of 3 over-sized bedrooms with walk in closets, 2.5 baths, sunroom/game room, office, large family room with fireplace, and it comes equipped with a security alarm system with 4 cameras. Located on a spacious corner lot it offers easy access for boat or camper parking, along with a custom workshop with electricity. All appliances will stay with the sale .This lovely home is move-in ready with a fresh coat of paint in 2021, and beautifully landscaped yard. A MUST SEE. Qualified buyer only.

307 Riverside Drive, Berwick, 70342 4 Beds 3 Baths | $338,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,201 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This lovely home consist of four bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bath, spacious living area with gas fireplace, open dining/kitchen with island, laundry room with cabinets, half bath, master bath with 4' shower and soaking tub. The crown molding throughout, window trim and the crown cornices add to the beauty and charm of this nicely laid out home. The large double garage, spacious workshop, front porch, rear porches and covered patio, are all located under the beautiful new roof of May, 2018.

