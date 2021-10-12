House hunt Bay City: See what’s on the market now

(Bay City, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bay City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1420 Andrea, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,641 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home priced to sell!! The front room could be a den, office or a 4th bedroom up to you! The living room is large, has built in wet bar, shelving, storage and a desk! The laundry room is in doors. This home is in a wonderful well established neighborhood with gorgeous trees! It needs some TLC .

For open house information, contact Brandi Morris, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

2200 Hedgerose, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,696 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Move in ready 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car attached garage home with so many updates. New roof, new paint throughout, new granite countertops, new walk in shower, barn doors and so much more. You won't want to miss out on this beautiful home

For open house information, contact Kayanne Crain, Bill Bell Realty at 979-245-5589

3404 Lanarkshire, Bay City, 77414 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,654 Square Feet | Built in 1974

ABSOLUTLEY PICTURE PERFECT HOME WITH WONDERFUL UPDATES THAT IS MOVE IN READY! WINDSTORM CERTIFIED ROOF PLACED ON 1/27/2020, NEW A/C LENOX SYSTEM, NEW DUCTS & ALLERGEN SYSTEM/FILTER. THIS WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS AN OPEN & SPACIOUS LAYOUT. OPEN LIVING TO KITCHEN AREA WITH FIREPLACE & FRENCH DOORS LEADING TO A EXCELLENT OVERSIZED BACKYARD. THE HOME OFFERS LARGE BEDROOMS & AMAZING AMOUNT OF CABINETS & STORAGE AREA. COMPLETELY UPDATED BATHROOMS WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE & TILE WORK & AMPLE WINDOWS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. LOCATED IN AN EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD NOT IN FLOODZONE

For open house information, contact Kimberly Brown, Full Stringer Realty (Bay City) at 979-244-4663

2208 Peach, Bay City, 77414 5 Beds 4 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a multi family complex. The upstairs unit is1 bedroom and 1 bath. Renting for $525. There are two downstairs units one 2 bedroom 1 bath renting for $700 and the other is 1 bedroom and 1 bath renting for $525 There is another unit in back that is 1 bedroom and 1 bath this unit has a washer and dryer and tile floors renting for $600. All units have frig, stove,microwave and garbage disposal. Total monthly income $2350

For open house information, contact Mickey Dedman, Lowery Real Estate at 979-244-4543