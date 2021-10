Two weeks ago, I wrote about a local Toms River family that was is a pretty bad spot. It is this kind of story that makes you wonder how any one family could possibly endure so much loss and stress. Well, our community came together to rally around them and right before the holidays, they found out that they get to keep their family home (that they built with their own hands).

