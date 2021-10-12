Check out these houses for sale in Elko

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 8 days ago

(ELKO, NV) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Elko area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Elko listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3TBc_0cOyBnA100

2256 North Hollow Circle, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Take a look at this beautiful home in Elko. Close to schools and shopping. New roof last year. Just installed Central Air! Updates throughout most of the home, including new flooring. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, or can be 3 bedrooms and a office/second living area or craft room with a fire place. This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac and has a huge backyard. Auto Sprinkler System. Washer, Dryer, Freezer and Refrigerator stay with the home. Come and see before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Malissa Boswell, NextHome Infinity Realty at 775-738-HOME

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-189926)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FraX8_0cOyBnA100

2955 Sagecrest Drive, Elko, 89801

6 Beds 3 Baths | $711,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,593 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621105)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tui39_0cOyBnA100

391 Stageline Loop, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $494,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,323 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Zephyr Status - Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. There is a $360.00 annual fee for Road Maitenence( see Road Maitenence Agreement in Associated Docs.

For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3621123)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oweh1_0cOyBnA100

3134 Newcastle Circle, Elko, 89801

5 Beds 3 Baths | $614,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,627 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A large kitchen with a massive 8' long island, gas range with hood and upgraded appliances. The master suite includes an extra large walk-in closet and luxury bath, a walk-in shower with tiled walls and jetted tub with tile surround. The bonus room includes 2 extra bedrooms, a large bath, and a family room with extra storage. THIS HOME INCLUDES AN RV GARAGE. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Home is UNDER CONSTRUCTION. Annual Taxes are estimated Buyer to verify. Selections have been chosen.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Baumann, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNV-3620953)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Elko Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

