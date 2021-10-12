CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold Xperia 1 IV rumor claims quad 48 MP camera system is coming for Sony's future flagship

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn alleged leak in regard to the future Sony Xperia 1 IV phone has turned up on the Chinese social media site Weibo. As reported by Japanese media site Sumaho Digest, the original poster has seemingly detailed the camera equipment for the Mark 4 variant of the Xperia 1, which could be released at some point in 2022. There have already been some supposed leaks concerning the Xperia 1 IV’s camera equipment, but nothing quite this detailed…or surprising when you consider the difference between it and the camera system of this year’s Xperia 1 III.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camera#Sony Xperia 1#Xperia#Mp#Chinese#Japanese#Sumaho Digest
