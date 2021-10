WAGNER — It’s been nearly a month since the Wagner volleyball program was last defeated, a sign that the Red Raiders are approaching top form right on schedule. Since getting out to a modest 5-3 start, the Red Raiders are on one of the hottest streaks in South Dakota prep volleyball, winning 15 of 16 matches dating back to Sept. 9, which has vaulted the program to the No. 5 ranking in the most recent Class A media poll.

WAGNER, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO