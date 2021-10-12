House-hunt Blythe: What’s on the market

(BLYTHE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

395 N Lovekin Boulevard, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Developers dream, Total of 7.63 acres subdivided between 8 lots within Blythe City limits. 2,100+ sq ft Adobe Style home with detached 2 car garage.

298 N Acacia Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great potential for home owner or investor. this 3 bedroom home has lots of room and an extra large lot. Not only do you have a 2 car garage but also includes RV parking. Call today before it's gone!

2240 Hidden Spg, Blythe, 92225 2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Comfy 2 bedroom, 2 bath and separate den that can be used a 3rd bedroom, awaiting you and your family. Kitchen opens up to a formal dining and spacious family room. Plenty of room to entertain friends in the south facing backyard.

221 S Broadway, Blythe, 92225 4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1922

MAKE MONEY NOW! REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE BUYING OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTOR****INVESTOR/BUILDER/EXPERIENCED HANDYMAN OPPORTUNITY***Home has extensive fire damage. THERE IS ONE WALL THAT CAN BE USED. 4bed/2 bath 1456 sq ft on LARGE 11,326 Lot. CASH OR HARD MONEY ONLY. DRIVE BY ONLY. Rebuild or build new Condos, Apartments, Business, etc...PROPERTY IS ZONED R3(Residential, Multi-Family Medium-Density) District. The R3 zoning district provides for the development of a wide range of multi-family dwelling units, including apartments and condominiums. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE RIGHT INVESTOR. Buyer to do due diligence and is responsible for any rebuilt permits and fees.

