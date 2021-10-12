CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blythe, CA

House-hunt Blythe: What’s on the market

Blythe Updates
Blythe Updates
 8 days ago

(BLYTHE, CA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Blythe-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kaQaI_0cOyBeDU00

395 N Lovekin Boulevard, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,000,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Developers dream, Total of 7.63 acres subdivided between 8 lots within Blythe City limits. 2,100+ sq ft Adobe Style home with detached 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Christopher Wilson, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219056172)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ll3Wa_0cOyBeDU00

298 N Acacia Street, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great potential for home owner or investor. this 3 bedroom home has lots of room and an extra large lot. Not only do you have a 2 car garage but also includes RV parking. Call today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219063628)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLJiZ_0cOyBeDU00

2240 Hidden Spg, Blythe, 92225

2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,365 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Comfy 2 bedroom, 2 bath and separate den that can be used a 3rd bedroom, awaiting you and your family. Kitchen opens up to a formal dining and spacious family room. Plenty of room to entertain friends in the south facing backyard.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219062205)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3jRj_0cOyBeDU00

221 S Broadway, Blythe, 92225

4 Beds 2 Baths | $29,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1922

MAKE MONEY NOW! REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE BUYING OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTOR****INVESTOR/BUILDER/EXPERIENCED HANDYMAN OPPORTUNITY***Home has extensive fire damage. THERE IS ONE WALL THAT CAN BE USED. 4bed/2 bath 1456 sq ft on LARGE 11,326 Lot. CASH OR HARD MONEY ONLY. DRIVE BY ONLY. Rebuild or build new Condos, Apartments, Business, etc...PROPERTY IS ZONED R3(Residential, Multi-Family Medium-Density) District. The R3 zoning district provides for the development of a wide range of multi-family dwelling units, including apartments and condominiums. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE RIGHT INVESTOR. Buyer to do due diligence and is responsible for any rebuilt permits and fees.

For open house information, contact Anne-Marie Priske, Keller Williams Realty at 951-271-3000

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-IG21093842)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
Blythe, CA
Blythe, CA
Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Osborne
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Blythe Updates

Blythe Updates

Blythe, CA
55
Followers
403
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy