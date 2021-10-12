CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Take a look at these homes on the Hillsboro market now

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 8 days ago

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bk0dP_0cOyBYs000

140 Collins Avenue, Liberty Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Home, with natural woodwork, kitchen with cabinets, and nice pantry, dining room, living room with beautiful window, foyer with beautiful open stairs, 3 bed, 1/1/2 bath, wrap around porch, detached 2 car oversize garage, with workshop, new roof 2021, off street parking.

For open house information, contact Joyce Spaeth, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1703576)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTiCt_0cOyBYs000

240 Beech Street, Hillsboro, 45133

2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1901

1 1/2 Story home on city lot- Offering living room, kitchen, dining area, 2BR/Bath, large landing at top of stairs for many uses! Covered front porch, rear deck. Great tree lined rear lawn.

For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1710481)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6PEf_0cOyBYs000

418 East Street, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in None

1.5 Story Home w/wraparound front porch- Living room w/fireplace, dining area, kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, 3 bedrooms/full bath- 9 ft ceilings, natural woodwork! Attached garage! Large rear lawn, shade trees, parking!

For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1716452)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nIfNC_0cOyBYs000

7220 Wagon Wheel Trail, Paint Twp, 45133

0 Bed 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for a building lot, workshop or storage? Check out this 40x30 Pole Barn on almost .7 acres close to Rocky Fork Lake. Barn already equipped with water and electric. House on property has no value. 2 Parcels. Cash buyers only.

For open house information, contact Billie Madden, Keller Williams Pinnacle Group Real Estate at 513-277-0996

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1715643)

