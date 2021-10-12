Take a look at these homes on the Hillsboro market now

(Hillsboro, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

140 Collins Avenue, Liberty Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Home, with natural woodwork, kitchen with cabinets, and nice pantry, dining room, living room with beautiful window, foyer with beautiful open stairs, 3 bed, 1/1/2 bath, wrap around porch, detached 2 car oversize garage, with workshop, new roof 2021, off street parking.

240 Beech Street, Hillsboro, 45133 2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,310 Square Feet | Built in 1901

1 1/2 Story home on city lot- Offering living room, kitchen, dining area, 2BR/Bath, large landing at top of stairs for many uses! Covered front porch, rear deck. Great tree lined rear lawn.

418 East Street, Hillsboro, 45133 3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in None

1.5 Story Home w/wraparound front porch- Living room w/fireplace, dining area, kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, 3 bedrooms/full bath- 9 ft ceilings, natural woodwork! Attached garage! Large rear lawn, shade trees, parking!

7220 Wagon Wheel Trail, Paint Twp, 45133 0 Bed 1 Bath | $44,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Looking for a building lot, workshop or storage? Check out this 40x30 Pole Barn on almost .7 acres close to Rocky Fork Lake. Barn already equipped with water and electric. House on property has no value. 2 Parcels. Cash buyers only.

