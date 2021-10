The Nintendo Switch OLED released today, and if you weren't able to preorder one ahead of time, you might have some luck securing one on launch day. The updated model features a gorgeous new screen and other welcome improvement. If you're wondering if it's worth the upgrade, make sure to check out our Nintendo Switch OLED review. Much like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Switch OLED has been hard to find at retailers for preorder. The console has largely been sold out at major retailers since preorders opened a few months back, but we've seen the console go in and out of stock at multiple retailers on launch day.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO