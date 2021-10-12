Take a look at these homes on the market in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexandria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

409 5Th Avenue E, Alexandria, 56308 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 779 Square Feet | Built in 1904

Adorable and affordable! Ready for your own design! Cute 2 bedroom with front porch and big back yard. This home needs a little work but will be worth the labor of love! Great investment property, flip or affordable living in Alexandria. Close to downtown, schools, churches, medical and more. Call to tour today!

For open house information, contact Julie Rambow, Randy Fischer Real Estate, Inc at 320-762-1050

707 7Th Avenue E, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,761 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Why rent when you can own your own duplex?! Main floor is currently available so you can envision what your new home looks like. Upstairs is rented and will require 24 hour minimum notice but come and check out the open main floor at your earliest convenience. Both units have been recently updated and are ready for you to move in. Both units are extra large two bedrooms with extra living space and property has a two stall detached garage. Call to schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Ashley Rambow, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

923 Quincy Street Se, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 979 Square Feet | Built in 1890

3 Bedroom home with much charm. Nice size living room, big bedroom on the main. Very nice size lot. Acre - 0.68 At the end of the road South Quincy Street. Very private. Selling "as is".

For open house information, contact Sharon Quernemoen, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

4925 Geneva Golf Club Drive Ne, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $420,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,707 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Make your Golfing Lifestyle Dream a reality here at Geneva Golf Club Rd! This finely finished and appointed 3BR, 2BA home is everything you've imagined your living space to be. From the vaulted main living area and cozy fireplace to the master suite and the expansive view of the golf course from the back patio, this open concept home will bring smile after smile at every turn. The exterior walls of the home and garage have been spray foamed, so you will have a energy efficient home that should bring you savings for years to come. Finished with quartz counter tops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and heated tiled floors in both bathrooms. The oversized 3 stall garage containing a rear overhead door for your golf cart or lawn mower, which gives you easy access to the backyard. Come see and make this brand new home yours today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact Christopher Olson, RE/MAX Lakes Area Realty at 320-762-5544