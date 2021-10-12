Philadelphia Eagles place Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, two days before they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Goedert and guard Sua Opeta are the two players on the COVID list for the Eagles, and neither is likely to be available Thursday night.

Listed on the injury report Monday with an illness, Goedert has 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Zach Ertz, who is back from a stint on the COVID-19 list earlier this season, had one reception for seven yards Sunday in a win over the Carolina Panthers. Ertz is likely to be more involved while Goedert is sidelined.

Ertz has 14 receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown this season.

–Field Level Media

