Athens, TX

House-hunt Athens: What’s on the market

 8 days ago

(ATHENS, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Athens area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQjfs_0cOyBFLR00

522 Scott, Athens, 75751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Great starter home or investment opportunity. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has great bones with just a little work this would be a great home for a family starting out or for some one to invest in and bring out this homes charm. The best part about this home is you can move in and add your touches while living here it is move in ready and offers generous size bedrooms, open concept with adjoining kitchen and living room and a great eat in kitchen. Call today to come take a look at this adorable home.

For open house information, contact C. Lovell Barker, Keller Williams Realty - Tyler at 903-534-6600

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95592)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUgzU_0cOyBFLR00

5379 Shady Lane, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $171,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,364 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in sought after Dixie Isle subdivision on Cedar Creek Lake. Unique lot with water view from every room in the house. Home boasts, hardwood flooring throughout, large master bedroom, updated bathrooms and updated vintage style kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances, full size laundry room, 2 car attached garage and nice sized yard. Kitchen is open to living room with center fireplace and lots of natural light opening up to precious porch area.

For open house information, contact Kim Cunningham, Ebby Halliday Realtors - Willowbend at 972-608-0300

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-92358)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NF0y9_0cOyBFLR00

12441 W Cr 1200, Malakoff, 75148

2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Looking for privacy in the country with your very own lake? Look no further. Charming log style home with metal siding built in 2007 placed on 11.8 acres of beautiful countryside. 2 bedroom/2 bathroom. Home has had updates including new roof, new PEX throughout home, new tankless water heater, and new paint. Wonderful front porch to enjoy your morning coffee or sit on the back porch and admire the amazing views of your private 12 foot deep lake. Lake is stocked full of bass and crappie. Home is equipped with a 460 ft. deep well and within a mile from the highly sought after CISD.

For open house information, contact Diana Zamora, Quality Choice Solutions, LLC at 855-727-4255

Copyright © 2021 Greater Tyler Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARTX-10138392)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9vjr_0cOyBFLR00

239 N Beverly Drive, Malakoff, 75148

3 Beds 3 Baths | $940,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,398 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Deep water cove and an enviable wide open water view! Windows all along the back of the house, lake visible from every room! 900 square ft multi level deck in the back and deck area for each bedroom. Lots of trees for shade. Elegant Circle Drive in front with Porte-cochère on a quite cul de sac. Roof is being replaced. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in Dining, living and kitchen area. Boat dock with multiple lifts for boat and small pontoon, or could be converted for double PWC lift and plenty of room for seating. ****MULTIPLE OFFERS RECIEVED ****Seller is requesting Highest and Best offers by 10 AM 9-22

For open house information, contact Angela Garcia, KW-Cedar Creek Lake Properties at 972-772-7003

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14670084)

Athens, TX
