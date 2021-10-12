Urban living in Hillsborough without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now
(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Hillsborough’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.
Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.
If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:
Cozy one-level end unit townhome in popular Durham community. Features an open and bright living area with cathedral ceiling, a spacious main bedroom, and an attractive brick exterior. The patio offers a nice outdoor space perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Easy access to I-85. Minutes from Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, & Downtown Durham. Convenient to shops, dining, and local amenities. This listing is provided to you by All American Realtor & AzBerrie Group.
For open house information, contact Gerald Richardson, All American Realtor at 919-809-9527
The Newton townhome design has an elegant foyer leading to the living room and dining area. Storage space is available throughout this roomy townhome. The kitchen area features a walk-in pantry and ample counterspace. Upstairs the primary bedroom suite includes a spacious private bath with linen closet in addition to a separate walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The upper hallway has the laundry area and storage closet. The Newton is completed with a 1 car garage.
For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro
One of two beautiful, new construction townhomes that will be ready Fall/Winter 2020. A thoughtfully laid out, open concept, floor plan with timeless design elements throughout the home: hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, an attached 1-car garage, and a fenced in patio just to name a few. Location can't be beat with access to the American Tobacco Trail less than 2 blocks away, NCCU, downtown Durham, RTP, & so much more just a few miles away!
For open house information, contact Gonzalo Arriagada, Giving Tree Realty at 919-818-8998
Welcome to Cambridge Park! The Newton offers a great family room open to the dining room with beautiful grey cabinets, granite countertops and white tile backsplash! Upgraded flooring on the main level. The Newton offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a garage. Spacious owner bedroom on the second floor has a large walk-in closet and bath. Cambridge Park offers a large community pool with clubhouse, gym, walking trails, sidewalks as well as a tot lot and doggie park! Est. completion Fall 2021!
For open house information, contact Tasha Mebane, D.R. Horton, Inc. at 919-460-2999
Comments / 0