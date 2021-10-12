Urban living in Hillsborough without a mansion? Townhomes for sale now

(HILLSBOROUGH, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Hillsborough’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with on-site amenities that sometimes include things like swimming pools or outdoor areas, and of course their proximity to urban perks like art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can also offer a strong investment argument compared to standalone homes, which are often more expensive and subject to higher property taxes.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

2600 Hitchcock Drive, Durham, 27705 1 Bed 1 Bath | $165,000 | Townhouse | 713 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Cozy one-level end unit townhome in popular Durham community. Features an open and bright living area with cathedral ceiling, a spacious main bedroom, and an attractive brick exterior. The patio offers a nice outdoor space perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Easy access to I-85. Minutes from Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, & Downtown Durham. Convenient to shops, dining, and local amenities. This listing is provided to you by All American Realtor & AzBerrie Group.

For open house information, contact Gerald Richardson, All American Realtor at 919-809-9527

1252 Adrian Court, Mebane, 27302 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,990 | Townhouse | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in None

The Newton townhome design has an elegant foyer leading to the living room and dining area. Storage space is available throughout this roomy townhome. The kitchen area features a walk-in pantry and ample counterspace. Upstairs the primary bedroom suite includes a spacious private bath with linen closet in addition to a separate walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The upper hallway has the laundry area and storage closet. The Newton is completed with a 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Katie Fine D.R. Horton - Greensboro

2709 Fayetteville Street, Durham, 27707 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,000 | Townhouse | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 2021

One of two beautiful, new construction townhomes that will be ready Fall/Winter 2020. A thoughtfully laid out, open concept, floor plan with timeless design elements throughout the home: hardwood floors throughout with tile in the bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, an attached 1-car garage, and a fenced in patio just to name a few. Location can't be beat with access to the American Tobacco Trail less than 2 blocks away, NCCU, downtown Durham, RTP, & so much more just a few miles away!

For open house information, contact Gonzalo Arriagada, Giving Tree Realty at 919-818-8998

1106 Banworth Court, Mebane, 27302 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Townhouse | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Cambridge Park! The Newton offers a great family room open to the dining room with beautiful grey cabinets, granite countertops and white tile backsplash! Upgraded flooring on the main level. The Newton offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and a garage. Spacious owner bedroom on the second floor has a large walk-in closet and bath. Cambridge Park offers a large community pool with clubhouse, gym, walking trails, sidewalks as well as a tot lot and doggie park! Est. completion Fall 2021!

For open house information, contact Tasha Mebane, D.R. Horton, Inc. at 919-460-2999