Ottawa, IL

Take a look at these Ottawa condominiums on the market now

 8 days ago

(OTTAWA, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, these Ottawa condominiums offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they offer a more affordable entry to the housing market, blended with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

These Ottawa condos have been selected from our classified listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4sLU_0cOyB6U900

208 Great Loop Drive, Ottawa, 61350

1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,000 | Condominium | 580 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is an exciting opportunity to secure your very own slice of paradise within the highly prized marina resort of Heritage Harbor on the Illinois River. The Mansion Flat floorplan is spread over 580sqft and boasts one good-size bedroom and one well-appointed bathroom along with an open-plan kitchen, living and dining zone. High-end fixtures and modern finishes are on show throughout with everything you could ever need for a luxurious yet low-maintenance contemporary lifestyle. The kitchen is a great size with quality appliances, a center island and breakfast bar seating where guests can gather as you cook up a storm. From here, you can move freely out to the covered entertaining area, admire the peaceful surrounds and host friends in absolute style. This condo is a part of a four-plex building within the Canal Quarters and will attract a wide range of astute house-hunters. Smart investors can choose to have their property managed by Harbor Inn, an onsite vacation rental company offering short-term and long-term rentals. All of this is set within the Navvy Town neighborhood of Heritage Harbor where residents and guests enjoy a walkable location, a splash pad and a recreation hall known as the Packet House. Year-round resort events promise endless hours of fun plus you're just 15 minutes from Starved Rock State Park and moments from the I&M Canal bike trail. Boat, kayak and jet ski rentals, a restaurant and walking paths are on hand and you're just three miles from the vibrant hub downtown Ottawa.

For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11159772)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeRwh_0cOyB6U900

2643 North Il Route 178 #10-1 Road, Utica, 61373

2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Condominium | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A "Little Bit of Heaven" You Will Fall in Love with this End Unit Villa Surrounded by Nature and Quiet Paradise Located minutes from Starve Rock State Park! Inviting Open Floor Plan on the Main Level with Cozy Fireplace, Private Patio, Spacious Kitchen with ALL appliances, every comfort you will need for a fun weekend getaway, Plenty of Counter Space/Cabinets, Extra Storage, + 1st Floor Full Bath and Laundry! Romantic Master Suite Features Jacuzzi Tub, Private Balcony Overlooking the Woods, Huge Walk-In Closet, Gas Fireplace, and Separate Sink! Dramatic Vaulted Ceiling 2nd Bedroom Features Dual Closets, Balcony, Twin Beds with Plenty of Room for MORE! This is a Sought After Community and These Villas are in High Demand! Scoop Up This Investment Before It's Gone! This End Unit Cabin Located in the Grizzly Jacks Grand Bear Lodge in Utica Offers In-Door Pool, Arcade, and Concession! Just Minutes to Shopping, Restaurants, Hiking in Canyons, Canoeing and Kayaking! Enjoy Everything Utica Has to Offer!

For open house information, contact Michelle Small, Little Realty at 630-334-0575

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11225559)

See more property details

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

