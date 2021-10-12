CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Campbellsville

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Campbellsville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campbellsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AcZDc_0cOyAsMd00

155 High Point Crossing, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Beautiful home located in Hidden Meadows Subdivision, containing 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a large open floor plan, equipped kitchen, living, and dining area. Just off of the kitchen is a large walk in pantry. The main bedroom suite includes a large walk in closet in the bedroom, along with Jacuzzi tub, walk in shower, linen closet, and an additional large walk in closet. This home has a 2 car attached garage, on a large lot, with a back patio ideal for those family gatherings. The home has approximately 1,928 square feet and move in ready. The heat and air unit was replaced in 2019 and the hot water heater was replaced in 2021. The sellers are offering a 1 year Shield Essential home warranty through American Home Shield!

For open house information, contact John Wayne Kessler, Kessler Auction & Realty Co at 270-465-7051

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11009721)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFXWI_0cOyAsMd00

416.5 Taylor Boulevard, Campbellsville, 42718

1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Small house in city on good sized lot

For open house information, contact Anna Humphress, OSBORNE-HUMPHRESS REALTY COMPANY INC at 270-465-7368

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10055927)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTDvj_0cOyAsMd00

523 Willow Way, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,242 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Remodeled throughout. Huge backyard that runs to creek.

For open house information, contact DeWayne Squires, DEWAYNE SQUIRES REALTY at 270-465-7871

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10056454)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiT0d_0cOyAsMd00

200 Cambridge Way, Campbellsville, 42718

5 Beds 4 Baths | $429,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,854 Square Feet | Built in 1998

DREAM HOME AWAITS YOU! As you drive up the driveway, you are greeted by beautiful lush landscaping and the stunning curb appeal. Fall in love with all the wonderful features in these home! Eye catching hardwood floors! The home is perfect for entertaining with the open great room with two doors leading to the outside deck, formal dining room, custom kitchen with breakfast area and pantry. Light, bright and neutral best describes this lovely dream open floor plan, yet structured floor plan welcomes you into each room. Volume ceilings and recessed lighting enhances the home. The expansive kitchen with granite flows seamless through the breakfast nook into the family room with gas fireplace. The outdoors of the property are equally as lovely as the interior. Wow_backyard, which would make the perfect area for a pool. Roomy, modern, inviting and comfortable! Awesome master ensuite! Very spacious laundry/mud room with cabinets and sink. Full walk out basement to private patio, den, full bath and tons of storage. Located close to Campbellsville University, Green River Lake,Taylor Regional Hospital, schools and the best shopping and restaurants these areas have to offer.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Smith, RHONDA SMITH REALTY INC at 270-789-8570

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-10058139)

