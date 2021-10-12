CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch: 4K and 60 Hz support may come to the OLED Model via a dock firmware update

By Alex Alderson
notebookcheck.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out that the Nintendo Switch OLED Model comes with a 4K and 60 Hz-capable dock. Available to purchase separately, the new Switch Dock also has an integrated LAN port. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model may have been a bit of a letdown, but @KawlunDram has noticed a few pointers that have been missed until now. Based on their research, they have discovered that the new Switch Dock, HEG-007, has an HDMI 2.0-capable chip.

www.notebookcheck.net

