Nintendo Switch: 4K and 60 Hz support may come to the OLED Model via a dock firmware update
It turns out that the Nintendo Switch OLED Model comes with a 4K and 60 Hz-capable dock. Available to purchase separately, the new Switch Dock also has an integrated LAN port. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model may have been a bit of a letdown, but @KawlunDram has noticed a few pointers that have been missed until now. Based on their research, they have discovered that the new Switch Dock, HEG-007, has an HDMI 2.0-capable chip.www.notebookcheck.net
