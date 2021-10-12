Nintendo Switch: 4K and 60 Hz support may come to the OLED Model via a dock firmware update

In 2021, Nintendo announced the latest iteration of its hybrid gaming console in the form of the $350 Nintendo Switch OLED model. Despite all of the things this hardware refresh does right, most notably the slightly bigger and much better-looking display, the unchanged internal specs and lack of significant improvements to the dock have left me ambivalent after spending a week using it. The excellent new screen certainly makes this the best Switch for anyone who doesn’t already have one, but the relatively slim list of upgrades for those who do also has me wondering why some of these design revisions weren’t rolled out with the 2019 model.

