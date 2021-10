Last April, Michaela Goade moved from Juneau to Sitka, Alaska. Though she’d never lived there before, moving to the land where her tribe is from felt like a homecoming for Goade, an award-winning illustrator who has always found inspiration in the natural world. The history of the Tlingit tribe she is enrolled with is everywhere in Sitka—the building that houses her studio was once a residential school her grandmother attended. The awe of nature that drew her there is clear in her illustrations for the 2020 New York Times best-selling children’s book We Are Water Protectors, by Carole Lindstrom, about an Ojibwe girl fighting against an oil pipeline, inspired by the Standing Rock Sioux.

