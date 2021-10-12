CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Berea-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Berea, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Berea. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

332 Kings Trace Drive, Berea, 40403

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Buyer financing fell through!! Now's your chance to snag this move in ready 4 bed, 3 bath home in the sought after King's Trace neighborhood. Where do we even begin?! This home boasts a fenced in back yard, fire pit, outbuilding, sun room & plenty room to run! On the inside we have the primary bedroom with a tub & stand up shower. Large kitchen and dining area which opens up into the spacious living room. This home is beautiful. Come see for yourself!

301 Kenway Drive, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Home by Christmas! Check out this awesome 3 Bedroom home in the heart of Berea. This home is move in ready and had new windows installed in 2019. Energy efficient electric furnace and central air plus baseboard heaters still installed as a back up heat source if you choose. Easy care one level home has plenty of storage plus a 480 square foot detached garage with electric for all your hobbies or toys. The level yard is partially fenced with a welcoming gazebo out back for BBQ's and entertaining. Minutes to everything in an established neighborhood. Hurry before its gone!

806 South Dogwood Drive, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Are you looking for a quiet place to live in the country? It is a two story house setting on approximately 1.663 acres. This house has laminated wood floors in the family room, utility room, bedrooms and upstairs bedrooms. The kitchen has a vinyl floor with carpet on the stairs. It has a porch that goes around the front of house and left side of the house. The utility room is located at the end of the hallway with the air handler, gas water heater, washer and dryer. The detached garage has room for more than 2 vehicles. There are shingles on the front half of the house and a metal roof on the back of the house where the bedrooms are located.

302 Daisey Road, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This home is a doll house!! Open living kitchen area with granite counter tops and stainless appliances, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths with upgrades tile shower and granite counters as well as a soaking jet tube and marble tile flooring. From the metal roof to covered front porch to fenced in back yard with detached garage/storage building this home has so many updates.

