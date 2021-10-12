On the hunt for a home in Crescent City? These houses are on the market

(Crescent City, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

391 Dillman, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Step into your dream home with this open concept floor plan full of upgrades! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a beautiful kitchen and dining area that leads you outside to the sunny back deck with your very own HOT TUB. The living room is bright and cozy with all new carpet and a wood stove for those cold winter nights! Master bedroom has a huge closet and oversized bathroom with double vanities. All of this situated on 1 sunny acre super close to town! Call to schedule a showing today!

2510 Us Hwy Space 4, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,000 | Mobile Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautiful 2 bedroom/ 2 bathrom home in the wonderful Madrone Park! This 1120 square foot home has been meticulously maintained and should serve you well for many years to come. The seller has just had the roof replaced by stone roofing! This is a wonderful home that not last long!

101 Mud Hen, Crescent City, 95531 4 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,023 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Great setup for the family who needs extra space. 3 car garage/shop. RV Parking. Mother in law Suite

918 Lake, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 1 Bath | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,112 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Well cared for home on quiet dead end street, less than a mile to the beach! Features include 2 bedrooms (1 with walk in closet), 1 large bathroom, vinyl windows, 3 year new roof & gutters by Stone Roofing, ductless heat pump in 2018, updated light fixtures / faucets & more. The .15 acre corner parcel is complexly fenced & is serviced by city water/sewer. Fruit trees, raised garden beds, storage shed & an attached garage with electric opener. Take a look today!

