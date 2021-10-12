On the hunt for a home in Sheridan? These houses are on the market

(Sheridan, WY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sheridan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

375 Legacy Road, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $557,800 | Single Family Residence | 3,234 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Renderings and plans do not reflect actual Amenities List of home*Photo is of an existing, sold version of this plan. New construction will be completed in spring of 2022. Ranch style home close to shopping, easy access to the interstate and airport. Thishome has all the great features that you expect in a custom home, 10' ceilings on main floor and 9' ceilings in the walk out basement, this model has an optional storage/4th car in garage 40 year Malarkey shingles, Granite tops, upgraded cabinets, gas fireplace, tray ceilings in Master Bedroom. See attached amenities list in documents. Landscaping not included. The images is an architectural rendering and does not reflect the amenities of home. The home has a great view of the ponds out to the east side off the deck.

For open house information, contact David Wills, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912

552 Kailua Place, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,813 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Updated home on a large, private lot in a cul-de-sac, with a 2 car attached garage and the new deck is perfect for hosting BBQ's. All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Team Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

1505 North Heights Drive, Sheridan, 82801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1980

A park in your backyard! Excellent location in North Heights bordering the common area; near schools and the neighborhood community garden. New kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, gas stove in Family Room. Extra parking next to garage. Fenced back yard. Mature trees. Bonus: Seller will credit buyer $7500 at closing for a new furnace and AC! Excellent value, popular neighborhood. It's a winner!

For open house information, contact Marie Lowe, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

546 Falcon Ridge Court, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Highly sought after home in the Falcon Ridge Development. These properties rarely make it to the market but now is your chance! Enjoy low HOA dues that cover all yard work and snow removal, incredible Bighorn Mountain views, private setting, and centrally located to town and near the airport. This home is in excellent condition with a brand new roof and an extra insulated common wall between the neighbors. All furniture and personal property is included as well. This one wont last long so schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Joe Steger, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838