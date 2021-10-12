CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Betting 101 - Boosted Odds - Should you take advantage?

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
Looking to get started betting on sports? BetFTW’s Mackenzie Salmon is here to help by breaking down boosted odds and whether sports bettors should be looking to take advantage of them. Watch the video to learn these sports betting basics and then visit SportsbookWire.com for picks and predictions on all the biggest games.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

BetFTW 101: Taking advantage of boosted odds

Opening up your betting app or visiting a sportsbook to find boosted odds on big games can sometimes feel like a win before even placing a wager. Boosted odds are limited time only offerings from oddsmakers that can turn a favorite into an underdog and an underdog into a lock. That doesn’t always mean they’re worth betting. Sportsbooks will boost odds to drive bettors to a specific matchup, but like any wager, there is no sure thing. Boosted odds can help bettors feel a bit more confident when putting money down. Sportsbooks like Tipico tend to do this fairly often with many services offering daily boosts. The key is to pick your spots carefully and not get overwhelmed by the potential payout.
'League of Legends' is so huge that European theaters will broadcast its 2021 World Championships

The 2021 League of Legends World Championships are in full swing, and even cinemas across the pond are gearing up for watch parties. The League of Legends World Championships, or “Worlds” for short, are the biggest esports event every year. So much so that the tournament’s grand finals on Nov. 6 will stream in 70 select movie theaters across Europe. If you happen to be on that side of the world, ticket registration is already open here.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

