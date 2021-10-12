Take a look at these homes for sale in West Plains

(West Plains, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Plains than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4177 State Route K, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lots of room with office space-kitchen area -utility room-c/h/a attractive exterior on .55 ac.-chain-link fenced playground enclosure-concrete parking pad- septic-rural water . Only minutes from city limits.

1402 Stoney Drive, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 1976

You Could Be Coming Home To This! Located in one of West Plains Missouri's premier neighborhoods in the Country Club area this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on .48 acres m/l. offers plenty of room for your family to grow. The interior of the home features multiple living spaces one of which has a private patio and would be perfect for a 5th bedroom. Three fireplaces, gorgeous custom designed kitchen with granite counter tops, hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, tongue and groove ceiling and balcony for your grill. Master bedroom with tile shower and private balcony. The exterior offers a large shady backyard with chain link fence an 8x12 storage building 8x20 garden shed and a spectacular multi-level partially covered composite deck with an 8x10 gazebo. All of this just down the street from golf course! This one is a must see! Call today to schedule a private showing.

1234 Columbus Street, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home is sitting on .23 acre lot. It is being sold with an adjoining .23 acre lot that has an easement and its own tax ID to make it easier to sell if buyer didn't want the extra lot. The home is close to West Plains Schools and the downtown square. The home is in the process of being fixed up. It still needs some work. The roof on the main part of the house is only 1 year old.Home is being sold 'as is'.

4596 State Route Ab, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,705 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful four bedroom, three bath home, sitting on 4.18 acres m/l, located just a few minutes west of West Plains. This home has a two-car garage, CH/A, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large living area, main floor laundry, master bedroom with en suite on the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor and an additional bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. Downstairs has a large family room and another room currently being used as a gaming area. This home is well built, with no wasted space anywhere. There's storage in every room, large closets, nice trim work, double-pane windows, new roof installed in 2017. There is currently a room downstairs being used as a storage room which could be converted into a fifth bedroom if needed. This house sits in the middle of the property so you have your privacy. This property has paved frontage, fruit trees & other landscaping. Plenty of room to grow & add additional buildings if you want to. Buried electrical service from the property line so no unsightly overhead utility lines. No restrictions so you can do whatever you want with this property. Located in the Heart of the Ozarks where we have cheap taxes, pristine rivers & streams, lakes, national forests, medical, shopping, universities. Located less than five minutes west of West Plains in the country...you can't beat this location. Properties like this are rare to find in this market.

