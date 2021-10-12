CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Plains, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in West Plains

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 8 days ago

(West Plains, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in West Plains than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aStr_0cOyADcC00

4177 State Route K, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 3 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lots of room with office space-kitchen area -utility room-c/h/a attractive exterior on .55 ac.-chain-link fenced playground enclosure-concrete parking pad- septic-rural water . Only minutes from city limits.

For open house information, contact Rhonda McFarland, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196649)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03g8Bh_0cOyADcC00

1402 Stoney Drive, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,072 Square Feet | Built in 1976

You Could Be Coming Home To This! Located in one of West Plains Missouri's premier neighborhoods in the Country Club area this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on .48 acres m/l. offers plenty of room for your family to grow. The interior of the home features multiple living spaces one of which has a private patio and would be perfect for a 5th bedroom. Three fireplaces, gorgeous custom designed kitchen with granite counter tops, hard wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, tongue and groove ceiling and balcony for your grill. Master bedroom with tile shower and private balcony. The exterior offers a large shady backyard with chain link fence an 8x12 storage building 8x20 garden shed and a spectacular multi-level partially covered composite deck with an 8x10 gazebo. All of this just down the street from golf course! This one is a must see! Call today to schedule a private showing.

For open house information, contact Teresa D. Guilliams, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60199170)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uRP2a_0cOyADcC00

1234 Columbus Street, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This home is sitting on .23 acre lot. It is being sold with an adjoining .23 acre lot that has an easement and its own tax ID to make it easier to sell if buyer didn't want the extra lot. The home is close to West Plains Schools and the downtown square. The home is in the process of being fixed up. It still needs some work. The roof on the main part of the house is only 1 year old.Home is being sold 'as is'.

For open house information, contact Miriam Denise Stout, Southern Missouri Homes and Farms LLC at 417-894-8005

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196456)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aY6Op_0cOyADcC00

4596 State Route Ab, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,705 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful four bedroom, three bath home, sitting on 4.18 acres m/l, located just a few minutes west of West Plains. This home has a two-car garage, CH/A, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large living area, main floor laundry, master bedroom with en suite on the main floor. Three bedrooms on the main floor and an additional bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. Downstairs has a large family room and another room currently being used as a gaming area. This home is well built, with no wasted space anywhere. There's storage in every room, large closets, nice trim work, double-pane windows, new roof installed in 2017. There is currently a room downstairs being used as a storage room which could be converted into a fifth bedroom if needed. This house sits in the middle of the property so you have your privacy. This property has paved frontage, fruit trees & other landscaping. Plenty of room to grow & add additional buildings if you want to. Buried electrical service from the property line so no unsightly overhead utility lines. No restrictions so you can do whatever you want with this property. Located in the Heart of the Ozarks where we have cheap taxes, pristine rivers & streams, lakes, national forests, medical, shopping, universities. Located less than five minutes west of West Plains in the country...you can't beat this location. Properties like this are rare to find in this market.

For open house information, contact Clinton Howell, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60199982)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
West Plains, MO
Real Estate
West Plains, MO
Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill on Wednesday that would allow automatic same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Fruit Trees#Kitchen Appliances#Vantage Real Estate Group#Llc#Country Club
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
West Plains News Beat

West Plains News Beat

West Plains, MO
176
Followers
499
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy