Back in July, Darren Dreger of TSN reported that the finishing touches were being put on an agreement between the AHL and CHL that would allow some ineligible players to spend the 2021-22 season in the professional ranks. Normally, players drafted out of the CHL are not eligible to play in the AHL until they are 20 years old. This one-time exception would only come into effect for those players who took part in at least 20 AHL contests during 2020-21 when their respective CHL teams were not operating.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO