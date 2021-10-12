Keene-curious? These homes are on the market

(Keene, NH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Keene. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7 Walnut Place, Swanzey, 03431 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 652 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Warm and cozy describes this sweet bungalow home that was truly enjoyed and loved by its owner. Now, it's time for someone else to bring their ideas, tools and elbow grease and give it new life. So many possibilities - raise the ceilings, sand the floors, update the kitchen and bath, maybe move a wall or two, and this house will shine. The entry porch is sunny and welcoming; the outbuilding/"she-shed" offers good storage or even a small studio; and the yard is level and very manageable for maintenance. Nice location and close to shopping. Selling As Is. May require cash buyers or rehab loan. Showings start 9/17/21.

For open house information, contact Norma Couture, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

5 Lennon Lane, Walpole, 03608 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,620 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This recently renovated contemporary home sits a top a grassy, 8.04 acre knoll and provides breathtaking western mountain views! Once inside, you will be delighted around every corner with large, bright living spaces, hard wood floors and a view from every room! As you enter the home you are greeted by an expansive open concept kitchen, living and dining room that open up to a porch where you can watch the sky change colors as the sun set each night. The kitchen is nicely laid out with plenty of custom cabinets, a large granite island, gas cook top, double ovens and a farmers sink looking over that landscape! The dining area has room for even the largest of families, while the living area centers around a wood fireplace. In the first floor master bedroom you will find two walk in closets, double vanities, custom tile shower and a jet tub! The first floor also has a bonus room that could be used as an office or a den. First floor laundry and attached 3 car garage make for easy, one floor living. On the second floor you will find two additional bedrooms, each with their own full bathroom. The living space continues in the finished, walk out basement that has its own kitchenette and 3/4 bathroom and could easily be used as an in-law apartment or guest suite. There is also a spacious work out room, complete with tv and internet hookups! This home is a short drive to the Walpole village and Rt. 12, making shopping and commuting quick and easy!

For open house information, contact Kathryn Beam, Galloway Real Estate LLC at 603-756-3661

580 Glebe Road, Westmoreland, 03467 3 Beds 1 Bath | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,734 Square Feet | Built in 1980

What a wonderfully unique property! Once the home to a productive and popular pick your own apple farm, this beautiful property boosts a true "burm" home with multiple outbuildings. A pond, fields and of course mature apples trees begging to be nurtured. Separate well for irrigation and a shed that used to be the farm stand. Nicely landscaped, private setting yet easy ride to Keene or Brattleboro. Three bedrooms, each with its own access to outdoors. Freshly painted, newer appliances including a Jenn Air downdraft grille top/ cooktop, new roof and ready to move right in. Solid construction with concrete walls on three sides and concrete floors providing super insulation. Bright and open interior. Two large detached 2 car garages both with second floor storage and one with workshop space. There is even a chicken coop! Definitely not a cookie cutter ranch! Road frontage is approx 500 ft on class 5 road and approx 500 ft on class 6 per the town

For open house information, contact Bruce Murphy, Keller Williams Realty Metro-Keene at 603-352-0514

533 Winchester Street, Keene, 03431 5 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Here is your opportunity to own a classic New Englander! Large rooms with traditional flow, big country kitchen has a pantry with laundry area, formal dining room with built-ins and tin ceiling, lovely Living room with original woodwork. Two first floor bedrooms. Farmers porch off the front of the home. 3 Bedrooms upstairs are generous sized. and huge bath on the 2nd floor has a clawfoor tub. Walk-up attic and back stairway to the kitchen. City has it listed as 5 Bedrooms, enough for the whole tribe. Newer roof and plenty of parking.

For open house information, contact Edith Fifield, Keene at 603-352-5433