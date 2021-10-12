Don’t let Sunday bring you down, tips to make your week easier
(Mass Appeal) – Picture this: You’ve been enjoying a great weekend and suddenly you realize “Oh no, tomorrow is Monday,” and you think about all the stuff that has to be done for the upcoming week. Rather than stressing about it, or running around like a hamster on a wheel, we have some great tips to help make your week smoother. Here to help us sort it all out is organizational expert Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman.www.wwlp.com
Comments / 0