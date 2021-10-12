Southlake launches landscaping reimbursement grant for local businesses affected by winter storm
The city of Southlake recently launched its Landscape Reimbursement Grant Program to aid local business owners whose landscape was damaged by the February winter storm. The $182,500 grant program was approved by City Council in August and gives business owners the opportunity to be awarded a reimbursement not to exceed 50% of total funds spent on landscape replacements caused by the storm—up to $5,000 per property.communityimpact.com
