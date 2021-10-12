CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Southlake launches landscaping reimbursement grant for local businesses affected by winter storm

By Sandra Sadek
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of Southlake recently launched its Landscape Reimbursement Grant Program to aid local business owners whose landscape was damaged by the February winter storm. The $182,500 grant program was approved by City Council in August and gives business owners the opportunity to be awarded a reimbursement not to exceed 50% of total funds spent on landscape replacements caused by the storm—up to $5,000 per property.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes large biking tower for ‘gravity riding’

A park directly south of the upcoming PGA Frisco headquarters could soon feature several new fixtures for cyclists, among them being a roughly 40-foot-tall “gravity riding” tower. In an Oct. 19 work session, Frisco City Council heard a presentation from Frisco Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Coates on construction plans...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crews work to widen Custer Road and 3 more transportation projects in McKinney

Here are the latest transportation projects happening in McKinney this fall. Crews are working to widen FM 2478, also known as Custer Road, from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway, with the capacity to eventually expand to six lanes. Plans also include realigning the intersection at FM 1461. Crews are currently working on the pavement of the Wilson Creek Bridge, including pouring concrete. This work should continue for the next few weeks.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Business
Southlake, TX
Government
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Second phase of expansion at JJ Pearce High School greenlighted by Richardson City Council

City Council unanimously approved a request by Richardson ISD to begin the second phase of expansion plans at JJ Pearce High School. The application included the construction of an additional 74,000 square feet of classroom, office and lobby space. It also included the relocation of existing driveways along Melrose Drive and a revision to the parking lot configuration, according to city documents.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fourth Sonic location coming soon to Grapevine

A new Sonic restaurant will be coming to 3115 Ira E. Woods Ave., Grapevine, following a permit approval from Planning and Zoning and City Council on Oct. 19. An opening date has not been announced yet. The drive-thru restaurant franchise is known for its burgers, breakfast food and half-priced shakes deals. This will be the city’s fourth Sonic location. www.sonicdrivein.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Reimbursement#City Council
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI NATION ROUNDUP: Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes biking tower for ‘gravity riding’; Perky Beans Cafe now open in Leander, and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across all of Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas as of Oct. 20. Note: The following stories were published between Oct. 18-19. Dallas-Fort Worth. Early concept for Frisco’s Northwest Community Park includes large biking tower for ‘gravity riding’. A park directly south...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson ISD trustees approve first round of Student Health Advisory Council members

The Richardson ISD board of trustees unanimously approved eight members for the district’s Student Health Advisory Council during its Oct. 18 meeting. While the council includes representatives from each of the district’s learning communities, Deputy Superintendent Tabitha Branum said there is room for more members. “If you have any committee...
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Caddo Office Reimagined co-working space now open in Flower Mound

Co-working space Caddo Office Reimagined opened for business Oct. 1 in its newly constructed building at 2201 Spinks Road in Flower Mound. Caddo Office Reimagined constructed a two-story, 37,000-square-foot building in the Lakeside Business District. It offers more than 160 private office suites as well as conference rooms, shared spaces and kitchen amenities for members. 972-471-9009. www.caddooffices.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Highland Pointe Animal Hospital opens in new building in Flower Mound

Highland Pointe Animal Hospital began operating out of its new newly constructed hospital at 6150 Morriss Road in Flower Mound on Oct. 18. The full-service veterinary hospital moved from its previous location at 2250 Justin Road, Ste. 140, Highland Village. The family-owned and operated animal hospital offers pet vaccinations, parasite treatments and prevention, geriatric care and surgical treatment. 972-317-9310. http://hpah.net.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Delivery drones will soon be flying around Frisco

Retail orders will soon be delivered on the lawns of Frisco residents by air. Drone-based delivery company Wing, a subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet, announced on Oct. 20 a partnership with Walgreens to bring the unconventional delivery model to densely populated metropolitan areas in the country. The first operation will soon be set up at an unspecified, Dallas-Fort Worth area Walgreens store in its parking lot, and will serve parts of Frisco and Little Elm.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Baker Firm Fidelity National Title to relocate to new Southlake building next year

The Baker Firm Fidelity National Title will relocate their Southlake office to a new building at 221 W. Southlake Blvd., Unit 3A, from their current spot at 850 E. Hwy. 114, Ste. 200. The agency offers title insurance and real estate legal services. The new building is expected to be completed by the end of March, according to Julie Walter, vice president of sales and marketing for the Southlake office. 817-996-4488. www.fidelity-usa.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

See's Candies to open temporary location in The Shops at Highland Village

See's Candies is scheduled to open a temporary pop-up store at The Shops at Highland Village from Nov. 9-Dec. 31, according to a release from the outdoor shopping center. The store will be located in a 2,404-square-foot space between Woodhouse Day Spa and Victoria’s Secret at 4081 Waller Creek, Ste. 130, Highland Village. See's Candies, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, makes chocolate and other candy. Options include a variety of milk, dark and white chocolates as well as candies, such as brittles, lollipops, jelly beans and licorice. 800-347-7337. www.sees.com.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County approves operations agreement for mental health jail diversion center

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved an interlocal agreement Oct. 19 with the operator of its new mental health jail diversion center. Per the resolution, My Health My Resources of Tarrant County will operate the facility through Dec. 31, 2023. The motion made by Commissioner Roy Charles Brooks was approved unanimously by the five-member court.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Flower Mound names new interim town manager to replace retiring administrator

The town of Flower Mound has named Tommy Dalton as the new interim town manager to replace Debra Wallace, who will retire on Oct. 29. Dalton currently serves as assistant town manager, a position he has held since August 2016. He has worked with the town since 2003 in a variety of roles, including planning manager and director of strategic services.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco ISD proposes attendance zone modifications; rental community coming to McKinney and more top area news

Read the top business and community news from the past week from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As Frisco’s population grows, rezoning takes place to preserve the district’s small school model, which supports students having opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities. Plans for a restaurant and more retail space in a...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy