Turf knowledge: Many factors to consider when choosing grass

As I look back over some 28 years of writing Blooming Issues, I realize that my articles about turf grass have decreased in conjunction with the decrease in our lot size. As new homeowners back in 1985, we purchased a home on .43 acres; most of the landscape was turf grass. Over the 17 years of living in that location, we increased the number of garden beds to enhance the design and reduce the lawn maintenance. In a move in 2001, we bought .28 acres, built a new home, and limited the turf grass to the front yard. In 2015, we bought .17 acres, built another new home, and eliminated all turf grass. Why the lack of turf grass surrounding our home? Because 35 years of island living has proven that all that time and effort spent on mowing, blowing, aerating, fertilizing, spraying for insect and weed control, and irrigation rarely gave us that perfect carpet of green. And from just looking around, very few lawns actually look that great here unless top-notch professional lawn care people are hired to do the work for you.