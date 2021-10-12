Single-family homes for sale in Batesville

(BATESVILLE, AR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Batesville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

360 Hawkins, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Open living, dining and kitchen area with built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range, disposal and pantry, master bedroom and bath all on main level. Laundry and 2 bedrooms on second level. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. 2-level wood deck on back overlooking fenced-in backyard Metal roof. One car garage

120 Short Road, Batesville, 72501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.This can not close until 8-26-2021 due to probate

1070 Brooks Street, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1996

ATTENTION INVESTORS & FIXER UPPERS!!! All this home needs is a little TLC. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office and a huge backyard with shop all in the heart of Batesville. SOLD AS IS!!!

476 E Boswell, Batesville, 72501 5 Beds 5 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,441 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Welcome to Market 476 E Boswell Street of the School Subdivision in Batesville, Arkansas. Opportunity knocks at The Perrin-Rowlett Historic Estate, an American Foursquare established circa 1914 and former home to Essie's Gift Shop. Zoned for residential or commercial, this property would make a wonderful home, fabulous bed and breakfast, or retail development. The property spans a full city block and additionally holds an attached apartment, a carriage home, an outbuilding and .48 +/- acres.

