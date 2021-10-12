Single-family homes for sale in Batesville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Batesville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Batesville-curious, take a look at these listings today:

360 Hawkins, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Open living, dining and kitchen area with built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range, disposal and pantry, master bedroom and bath all on main level. Laundry and 2 bedrooms on second level. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. 2-level wood deck on back overlooking fenced-in backyard Metal roof. One car garage

For open house information, contact Deborah Herndon, On Point Realty Group LLC at 501-940-5078

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21031990)

120 Short Road, Batesville, 72501

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,116 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This is a 2 bedroom but can be a 3 bedroom just one of the bedrooms is being used as a den/sewing room because it leads out to the back covered deck.Large living room, laundry is off the kitchen and has a shower and toilet, kitchen and dining room are open but there is room for a large dining table.Fully fenced large back yard, attached carport and another detached carport. Lots of mature shade trees in the yard. Located between Cave City and Batesville, AR.This can not close until 8-26-2021 due to probate

For open house information, contact Pamela Welch, Mossy Oak Properties Strawberry River Land & Homes at 870-495-2123

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21018731)

1070 Brooks Street, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1996

ATTENTION INVESTORS & FIXER UPPERS!!! All this home needs is a little TLC. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office and a huge backyard with shop all in the heart of Batesville. SOLD AS IS!!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Keathley, NextHome Local Realty Group at 501-500-4663

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190382)

476 E Boswell, Batesville, 72501

5 Beds 5 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,441 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Welcome to Market 476 E Boswell Street of the School Subdivision in Batesville, Arkansas. Opportunity knocks at The Perrin-Rowlett Historic Estate, an American Foursquare established circa 1914 and former home to Essie's Gift Shop. Zoned for residential or commercial, this property would make a wonderful home, fabulous bed and breakfast, or retail development. The property spans a full city block and additionally holds an attached apartment, a carriage home, an outbuilding and .48 +/- acres.

For open house information, contact Andrea Andrews, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21022818)

