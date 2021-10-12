Check out these Oxford homes on the market

(Oxford, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oxford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

208 Sollie Ayscue Road, Henderson, 27537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Looking for an updated home with room to stretch out? Look no further! Can't beat a lot like this... 1.25 acres of privacy! This home is cute as a button with three bedrooms and 2 baths. Large open living and dining area which is great for entertaining! Upgraded flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, double doors open to an adorable deck looking over large flat backyard. Water heater was just replaced! Peace and quiet awaits! chickens ok!

111 Edgewater Lane, Henderson, 27537 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,741 Square Feet | Built in 1991

THIS ONE has it all..AMAZING PANORAMIC close-to-water VIEWS. Gentle slope to water. Covered alumadock. Over 5700 sq.ft of move-in-condition living space; offering 4+ BR's,4 full baths, FR, LR, DR, eat-in kitchen, bonus, sun room & expansive lakeside decking overlooking salt-water heated pool. Storage galore (some w/HVAC). Att'd 3-car garage. Plus det'd 25X36 finished interior garage/workshop w/HVAC. Circular drive, ample parking. Well-landscaped w/ irrigation. Generac.Security. Covered dock w/lift, & MORE

446 West Hills Drive, Henderson, 27537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1975

LOCATION! LOCATION! Brick ranch, one floor living located in an established neighborhood on 1.14 acres - LANDSCAPED! MOVE-IN condition, updated kitchen and bathroom (handicapped equipped) - tastefully, so nice for anyone to sit and relax after a long day! Open concept, kitchen island, newer appliances, fireplace in dining area or could be keeping room, large family room, spacious bedroom, master w/private bath. Whole house generator, patio looking over manicured lawn and flower garden. Easy access to I-85

926 Patton Circle, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1968

MOVE IN READY 3 BR/ 1.5 BTH BRICK RANCH! REMODELED! HUGE KITCHEN! New Stove, Fridge, Microwave. LOTS OF CABINETS (some NEW) + NEW Counters! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM! NEW Vanities! NEW Toilets! NEW Fixtures! NEW Carpet! New Ceiling Fans! Excellent Lighting throughout! HUGE BACK & FRONT YARD w/ Shade Trees! NEW HVAC SYSTEM & NEW STORAGE SHED. NEW Thermostat. Updated Roof! CLOSE TO TOWN & HIGHWAYS! LOW MAINTENANCE! Home Warranty w/ Full Price Offer. Call Now!

