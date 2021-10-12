Ace Attorney series 20th anniversary website launched by Capcom

If there’s one thing I still love using the Nintendo Switch for after all these years, it’s collecting niche arcade shooting games. Whether it’s a beefy port full of bonus content or a bare-bones emulated re-release, it’s so much fun to have a new, portable home for all of these bullet hell and shmup classics. As someone who’s only really fallen in love with the genre in the last decade, it’s also a great opportunity to explore the history of these games and dive into titles that were before my time. Case in point — Gleylancer, a 16-bit shmup released for the Mega Drive back in 1992. Despite making waves in Japan, it never got an English overseas release, even when it was ported to the global Wii Virtual Console in 2008. Ratalaika Games has brought Gleylancer to all modern consoles, though, including Nintendo Switch for this review, and it isn’t just packing a full English translation for the first time ever — it’s got plenty of other bonuses that blow other shmup ports out of the water.

