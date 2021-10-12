CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ace Attorney series 20th anniversary website launched by Capcom

By Sato
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first Ace Attorney game was released 20 years ago today, and Capcom is celebrating with a 20th anniversary website. The anniversary website greets visitors with an image featuring series protagonist Phoenix Wright and his ancestor Ryunosuke Naruhodo from The Great Ace Attorney prequel series. They’re accompanied with the message, “The Ace Attorney series has reached its 20th anniversary on October 12, 2021.”

#Ace Attorney#Anniversaries#Japanese#The Nintendo Ds#European
