Trader Joe’s Adds Vegan Feta Cheese to Dairy-Free Offerings

By Maxwell Rabb
thebeet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrader Joe’s has heard the customer call for more plant-based cheese options and continues to deliver. The national grocery store chain just announced the release of its Vegan Feta Cheese Alternative. The new plant-based alternative is made with a blend of potato protein, potato starch, and coconut oil to replicate traditional feta cheese, giving consumers the chance to try a fully vegan feta cheese for an affordable price. The product will be sold in a 10.6-ounce container for $4.99, packaged similarly to traditional feta in brine.

