CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 295: Illinois recap + Jalen Berger dismissal news

By TylerHunt
Bucky's 5th Quarter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On Tuesday’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to discuss both on the field and off. First, we discuss the big news that transpired over the weekend with the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger. After that, we talk Paul Chryst’s media presser which gave us almost nothing in terms of answers regarding the situation in the running back room.

www.buckys5thquarter.com

Comments / 0

Related
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

Wisconsin dismisses running back Jalen Berger from team

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has dismissed running back Jalen Berger from its football program one year after he led the team in rushing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst announced the move in a statement Sunday without specifying a reason for the dismissal. Berger didn’t play Saturday in. Berger, who is...
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Chryst remains mum on Jalen Berger

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Going into the 2021 season, it was thought that Jalen Berger was not only going to be Wisconsin's No. 1 tailback, but that he was in store for a breakout campaign. Through five games, it's been anything but. Berger not only lost out on the starting job...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Sports
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Where art thou, Jalen Berger?

“You know I liked the way, uh, that Braelon and Chez were going and uh kind of, Schip served a role for us that I thought was right for Schip this week.”. After Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory over Illinois on Saturday, head coach Paul Chryst was asked the usual stuff about “did it feel good to get a win?” and “were you pleased with the running game?” and he gave his usual answers that barely tell us anything at all. However, there was one question that made the usually genial Chryst kind of clam up a bit. Take a look.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin football: Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen take over at RB after Jalen Berger's dismissal

The mysterious story of running back Jalen Berger’s time at Wisconsin reached a conclusion when the program announced his dismissal Sunday. The news came one day after Berger watched from the sideline as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen ran with intensity during the Badgers’ 24-0 victory over Illinois. The run-game seemed revived against the Illini, as the offensive line had its best performance of the year. Mellusi and Allen both gained well over 100 yards as the Badgers cranked out 391 yards on the ground and 30 first downs.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Chryst responds to questions on dismissal of RB Jalen Berger

This weekend, Wisconsin dismissed redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger from the program. Badgers coach Paul Chryst met the media for the first time Monday morning and was asked about that decision. He didn’t seem like he wanted to talk about it, saying he’s focused on playing Army this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Digital Courier

Red Zone podcast: Jalen Berger, the RB room and the Badgers' playing Army

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin break down the Badgers’ dismissal of Jalen Berger, examine the RB room as it stands, discuss the matchup with Army and make Big Ten picks. Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com. Thank you...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Former Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell 247Sports. Berger was just dismissed from the program on Oct. 10. One day after Berger’s dismissal, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said that he had a conversation with the running back about the decision. Chryst said the details of their discussion would remain private.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#American Football#Badgers#Tailbacks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Destinations that make sense for former Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal after being dismissed from the Wisconsin program earlier this week. The former four-star recruit is now in search of a new location to play out the final years of his eligibility. It’s likely he’ll be a highly-touted player in the portal, as it isn’t often someone with his talent, proven production and recruiting profile becomes available.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers predicts Spencer Rattler destination

Although Spencer Rattler hasn’t entered the transfer portal yet, SEC Network host Jordan Rodgers already has an idea where he’ll end up. Rodgers responded to a tweet from Pro Football Focus on Monday endorsing Rattler to Oxford, Mississippi, next season. “Hotty Toddy,” The SEC Network host said. “No brainer.”. Rattler...
OXFORD, MS
fox40jackson.com

Uh oh, Spencer Rattler has deleted ‘OU’ from his Instagram bio

Poor Spencer Rattler. He made a nice chunk of money off the new NCAA Name, Image, Likeness rule, but here we are on October 20 with the Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 and the now-backup quarterback has officially removed ‘OU’ from his Instagram bio. I know what you’re thinking and want to...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy