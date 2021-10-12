CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TN

Homes for sale in Athens: New listings

Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 8 days ago

(ATHENS, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Athens area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Athens listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MT5yI_0cOy9NRC00

128 Hilltop Drive, Athens, 37303

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Tastefully updated home just minutes from Athens City. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Some of the updates include new wiring ,new master bath and new guest bath took completely down to the studs, new laundry room, some new doors, new CPVC 1'' plumbing, new kitchen flooring, new cabinet tops, new back deck with 2x10 floor joist and 6x6 post..back yard area is fenced in for your pets..Hardwood floor in living area.. Stainless steel appliances..New Hvac in 2020..New roof in 2020..High Speed internet available. Call today.

For open house information, contact Loretta Edgemon, East Tennessee Properties, LLC at 423-453-5722

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTXZP_0cOy9NRC00

118 County Rd 621, Etowah, 37331

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Calling all investors! This home will be a great investment opportunity. Cash buyers only

For open house information, contact Michelle Garner Braden, Realty Executive Associates at 865-588-3232

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qqnxk_0cOy9NRC00

306 Ohio Avenue, Etowah, 37331

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Come take a look and this newly remodeled older home in the heart of Etowah! This house boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Check out the rocking chair front porch and all the beautiful details that are original to the house. Give me a call today to view this house before it's gone.

For open house information, contact Tanya Bates, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NkkN_0cOy9NRC00

118 County Road 233, Niota, 37826

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Investment Opportunity! This adorable country cottage is self-sustaining with a spring-fed well and wood-burning stove to heat the entire home. Sewer is available at the street. Remodel this cottage and then, build more cabins for an income-producing property or simply enjoy a quiet place in the country. Less than 15 minutes to Sweetwater and only 18 mins to Watts Bar and Euchee Marina Grill & Brewhouse. Call today to claim this little piece of history in McMinn County! Property sold AS IS - Seller will not make repairs. Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Jill L Christy, Keller Williams Realty at 423-664-1600

