Our vision at Empire Home Center is simple: to provide the highest quality product and service at a price that everyone can afford. At Empire, we start at the beginning of the product lifecycle and bring it full circle to a completed remodel. Our wholesale team sources product from seven countries, bringing in 150+ containers of building products yearly. They work tirelessly to keep freight and tariffs to a minimum. The first 20 percent of this product is kept at our stores. The remainder is sold to retailers like ourselves. This is how we are able to offer clients wholesale pricing.