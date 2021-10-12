Check out these houses for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Gainesville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Gainesville area:

225 County Road 2254, Valley View, 76272 3 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,548 Square Feet | Built in 2004

It's like being on vacation every single day. This beautiful home with full windows to enjoy the view of trees sits on 5 acres in The Ranch. Property is fenced, circular driveway, large 30x60 shop with 2-20x60 lean tos complete with internet, bathroom and office. Storm shelter, swim spa & carport leading to 2 car garage are just a few of the added benefits of this gorgeous home. Enjoy mornings and evenings on the patios, one off the dining area and one off master bedroom. This 3 bedroom home offers relaxing views from both stories.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Hauck, Simply Texas Real Estate, LLC at 972-521-7154

211 Navajo Trail, Lake Kiowa, 76240 2 Beds 2 Baths | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,831 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Weekenders or full timers take a look! This adorable home is conveniently located within a few minutes from the entrance of this lovely gated lake and golf course community! It is across the street from the 12th Fairway and is within walking distance of the Club House, Pro Shop and West Beach! The home has a nice floor plan and the additional office or den area could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Along with the amenities listed above the HOA dues also include 24 hour security, unlimited golf and no green fees. Being sold AS-IS, needs updating and some TLC but has TONS of potential!! Property is an Estate transfer so there is no Seller's Disclosure and no survey available.

For open house information, contact Natalie Graves, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

507 S Weaver Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,384 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Gorgeous, renovated Craftsman style home. This charming home features an open, flowing kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, new cabinets, tile flooring, and perfectly sized custom pantry. New wood-like floors throughout entire home with fresh paint. Stylish tile-work in both bathrooms allow the showers and bathtubs to stand out as crisp and unique. New HVAC and duct work, full foundation repair and new plumbing. Fresh, new roof and beautiful new facelift on the oversized garage that can easily fit 2.5 cars and workshop with two additional 6ft by 14ft storage spaces in the back. Large backyard has mature trees and covered patio for family gatherings. Buyer to verify all measurements, schools, etc.

For open house information, contact Kelly Brcka, YM Realty Group, LLC at 469-626-7620

124 Sequoya Drive, Lake Kiowa, 76240 3 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 1980

**PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!** Charming one story in exclusive Lake Kiowa community! Three bedrooms, two bonus rooms, open concept dining, kitchen, and living room with vaulted ceilings. Screened in porch on the back of the property. Large lot with 12x24 workshop or storage building with electricity. Great location for a second home, first time home buyer, or investment property on a quiet street. Lake access, close knit community, and incredible amenities!

For open house information, contact Danielle Doty, Rogers Healy and Associates at 214-368-4663