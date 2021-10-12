House hunt Sonora: See what’s on the market now

(Sonora, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sonora. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

21174 Christopher, Sonora, 95370 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,354 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This Amazing Apple Valley Estate home is all on one level, boasting almost 2400 SF with 5 bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms. It's perfectly situated on a sprawling 3/4 acre usable park like lot. After entering the private gates; you will enjoy the easy flow; from the circular driveway and 3 car garage to the circular flow of the open floorplan. From the covered front deck/porch, you enter the front room to the right, and to the left are double doors to your home office or 5th bedroom which includes a pass-through/shortcut to the bedroom wing. Straight through the extra wide hall leads to a stunning Great Room featuring a stone wall with a propane heat stove/fireplace and Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main living spaces. The kitchen is so light and airy! The open concept makes it easy to mingle with guests while you prepare meals. Gorgeous granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, tons of cabinet space, stainless appliances, a sit up bar, and breakfast nook. Your eyes will immediately lead you outdoors to the patio and backyard where you will appreciate the sunsets and natural beauty abound. The master bedroom leads to a private fenced patio separate from the backyard, great for a pet enclosure. You will love the master bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower with all new granite, tile floors, shower surround, plus new Faucets and fixtures throughout. Central Heat and Air, and a whole house fan makes this home very comfortable and easy to maintain. Summer's are a breeze with the neighborhood pool. Call your Realtor Today to view this home in person ASAP. All offers will be reviewed by 9/21.

For open house information, contact Shelly Ravelli, Frontier Realty Group at 209-533-9966

19780 Six Point, Twain Harte, 95383 3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,253 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Welcome to 19780 Six Point Court! You are cordially invited to tour a beautiful single level, very functionally designed, quality Caldera Construction home. As the photos and video reveal, this home is nestled on three flat, gated and fully fenced, usable mountain acres. The perfect property for keeping the kids and dogs contained with lots of room to play! Conveniently located a short distance from Highway 108, just east of Twain Harte, makes this home ideal for year round access whether it is for vacationing or commuting. The property is overflowing with amenities for convenient mountain living such as Xfinity high speed internet availability, Anderson dual pane windows, high efficiency Navient on demand water heater, high efficiency Payne central propane furnace, Vermont Castings wood stove, whole house fan, 30A 240v inlet in place to allow for a portable generator, durable Trex decking, ample storage space and much, much more. Enjoy and explore all the year round recreation Tuolumne County and the Sierra have to offer. But the best part will be sitting on the covered deck taking in the aroma and wonderment of the forest while enjoying a beverage of your choice and trying not to name the squirrels. Welcome Home!

For open house information, contact Barbara Barendregt, RE/MAX GOLD at 209-536-8400

10350 Ratto, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $749,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1979

40 acre horseranch. 5 minutes from Sonora and Jamestown. Beautiful, private location with protected view corridor. The 40 acres consist of all usable acreage of rolling grassland and mature oak and pine wooded areas. Main house is completely renovated and configured as a 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1160 square feet. House has new roof, new windows and doors, new siding, new plumbing, new electrical, flooring, kitchens and bathrooms. House comes fully furnished. Views from the house and huge decks are of the competition size horse arena and of the beautiful rolling hills. Property has nine horse stalls split between two buildings and has two one bedroom rentals and a freestanding two bedroom cottage rental. Existing monthly rents total almost $3000 a month. There are multiple horse paddocks and additional farm buildings on the property. Two wells produce good abundant water. There is room for a future main home on a large elevated knoll with stunning views of the adjacent 250 acre conservation zone. Property has two brand new electric meters. This property has to be seen to be believed. The land size and location and infrastructure gives this property great value. Peppermint Creek runs through the property and flows 7-8 months a year. Peppermint Falls (30 ft waterfall) is accessible a short distance from the property. Significant section of the old 49er stage coach trail runs through the property and is clearly visible. The private long easement access to the property adds to the secluded nature of the property and its charming peaceful ambiance. This is a must-see for anyone seeking their perfect retreat ranch or for horse enthusiasts. The large areas of the property have meadows that might be suitable for grapevines, olive groves, or orchards.

For open house information, contact Brandy Christie, Westminster Realty at 720-466-9779

21052 Lancaster, Sonora, 95370 2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Come experience the tranquil lifestyle of Tuolumne County and purchase this custom ranch situated in the friendly community of Sonora on 15 peaceful acres featuring majestic views. You will love this spacious 2BD/2BA 1475 Sq. Ft. home with an amazing horse set up and spectacular views of the surrounding meadows. Spacious oversized master and guest bedrooms, large open living room w/gas fireplace and open concept kitchen and dining room. The property has a beautifully landscaped yard with cedar pines, evergreens, oaks, mature flowers and acres and acres of peaceful pasture. The charming, covered porch offers a great place to enjoy the seasons as the landscape changes. The home is in a family friendly neighborhood which makes a beautiful safe place to for kids to play and is just minutes to downtown Sonora. Have Horses? Then you are going to love the fenced pasture and the box stall barn and washing station. There is plenty of room for a fenced raised garden or even an orchard. The possibilities are endless…

For open house information, contact CHRISTIAN SHARP, Sharp Realty at 209-532-7368