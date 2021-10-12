These houses are for sale in Troy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 8 days ago

(TROY, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Troy area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Troy listings:

2165 County Road 3304, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,060 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Pending If You've Been Searching For A Brick Country Home On A Little Land,You Have Found It. Home Has Beautiful Hardwood Floors,Carpet Over Hardwood,A Large Laundry Room With Washer/Dryer And Sink,New Well Pump,And Partially Fenced Yard. The Workshop Has Electricity,Water,A Sink And Built In Tables. Kitchen Has Stove,Refrigerator And Dishwasher. Some Furniture Can Remain,If Needed.,Pending This Large,Brick Home On A Level 4.09 Acre Yard Is In The Country,But Minutes To Town. It Has A Newer Roof And Air Conditioner,Beautiful Hardwood Floors,Carpet Over Hardwood,And Ceramic Tile Baths. The Kitchen Has Stove,Refrigerator,And Dishwasher,While The Large Laundry Room Has Washer,Dryer,And Sink There Is Some Furniture Still In The House,If The Buyer Wants Any Of It.

For open house information, contact LUCILLE BLAIR, ACTION REALTY OF TROY at 334-566-1177

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23909)

259 Eagle Cir, Goshen, 36035

3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House In Goshen. Home Has Dining Room,Large Kitchen,Good Size Laundry Room And Sun Room. Home Has Window Unit A/C And Wall Heaters But Has A Central Heating And Cooling Unit That Seller Doesn't Use. Well Keep Large Yard With Fire Pit. This Is A Must See! Stove And Refrigerator Are Negotiable.

For open house information, contact Mary Beth Coppage, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23095)

208 Palos Verdes Drive, Troy, 36079

5 Beds 6 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,200 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful Home On A Water Front Lot Located In The Coveted Palos Verdes Estates Subdivision. Mother-in-law Suite,3 Hvac Units,2 Gas Fireplaces,New Security Lights,Dock With Electricity And Water,Sprinkler System,Wet Bar In Master,3 Car Garage Plus Water Craft Garage,Outside Shower,And Many More Extras. Lawn Mower And Wagon Go With The Property. One Year Home Warranty Policy.

For open house information, contact Dianne Mills, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23838)

304 Woodlawn Way, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This New Construction In The Desirable Oak Park Subdivision Is The Perfect Home For You! 3 Bed,2 Bath,Open Floorplan,Tankless Hot Water Heater. Close To Troy University,Hospital,And Shopping! This Home Is In The Beginning Stages Of Construction,Therefore You Will Have The Opportunity To Customize Paint Colors,Flooring,Etc. Call Amanda Wise At 334-430-2181 For More Information!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23843)

