House hunt Abingdon: See what’s on the market now

19175 Sterling Drive, Abingdon, 24211 5 Beds 4 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,711 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This home has all the quality and comfort one would look for in a residence. The house is meticulously maintained and decorated to the maximum. You will think you just stepped into a Southern Living Magazine. The main level is very open and welcoming as soon as you step in the front door. There is a beautiful winding staircase leaving you wondering what to explore first. The living room features a beautiful fireplace, hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling and windows galore to enjoy the mountain views. The formal dining room open & warm . It also has a tray ceiling with added light. The eat in kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless appliances. The eat in area has lots of windows to enjoy the mountains while having your morning coffee. The laundry is located just off the kitchen area to allow for multi tasking. The master bedroom is very large and freshly painted with a vaulted ceiling and lots of light. You will then step into (con't)

520 Southwest Hagy St Street, Abingdon, 24210 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 792 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Location! Location! Location! This charming, quaint home sits in the heart of Abingdon! Walking distance to the farmer's market! This home is so cozy and has incredible character! This home features hardwood flooring throughout and a peaceful covered front porch to enjoy your beverage of choice, a fenced in back yard, stainless steel appliances and so much more! This home is truly one of a kind and won't be on the market long!! Home is being offered completely furnished for $149,000 and $139,000 without furniture.

472 Northeast Valley Street, Abingdon, 24210 5 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1937

Convenience, Elegance and Class describes this incredible Traditional style home located in downtown Abingdon. Upon entering into the Den/Family room you are welcomed by the alluring hardwood floors that flow throughout most of the home along with the abundance of natural lighting that flows throughout. Just off the den you will find the Master bed and just down the hall there you will find the second bedroom for the main level living area! In between the two bedrooms here you will find another full bath to share between the two. Heading upstairs you will find 3 more exceptional size bedrooms with a full bath to share between the three. Now back down stairs lets head into the modern kitchen where all the magic of the meal preparation takes place. Just off the kitchen you can go down to the partial unfinished basement where here you will find the laundry area with great space for extra storage. Now lets head outside to the back yard where you will find ample space for your kids or fur friends to roam and play or would be great for entertaining your friends and family for that summer cookout. lets not forget as you also find a marvelous two car garage to store your cars, work on them or even as storage space. Walking distance to all town amenities to include -dining-creeper trail- shopping and more! This one wont last long give us a call today!

558 Wyndale Road, Abingdon, 24210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,558 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One level home with open floor-plan, all hardwood floors, great room with real fireplace and patio doors opening onto a private brick patio. Kitchen with peninsula breakfast bar (Owner adding Pendant Lights) pantry cupboard, appliances convey, dining area with twin windows, nice laundry room, lg. garage with room for a workbench plus a separate 7'6"x12'4" room for storage or freezer. Front bedroom with cathedral ceiling and fan, 2nd BR with lg closet, Master BR with nice closet plus attached study separated by French Doors, big master bath with 2 sinks, jetted soaking tub, 4 ft shower and toilet. 2 linen closets, hall closet, pull down attic stairs in garage for more storage. Home sets well back off the road, paved driveway, brick walkways and patio. Easily maintained yard with flowers and manicured shrubs. Owners are currently packing awaiting the movers.

