Marshfield, WI

Top condo units for sale in Marshfield

 8 days ago

(MARSHFIELD, WI) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Marshfield or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Take a look at these units on the market in Marshfield, pulled from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6sUP_0cOy8TWX00

1000 Sawyer Drive, Marshfield, 54449

2 Beds 2 Baths | $109,000 | Condominium | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Enjoy condo living in this immaculate 2 bdrm 1.5 bath home. Large living room , cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace and open staircase. Morning coffee on your private terrace leads into a dinette and kitchen with granite countertops. Best part is no shoveling snow or lawn work! Monthly association fee is 230.00. See Associated Docs for more info.

For open house information, contact Patty Hasenbank, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

For open house information, contact Patty Hasenbank, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzEOY_0cOy8TWX00

1108 Wildflower Drive, Marshfield, 54449

3 Beds 3 Baths | $429,900 | Condominium | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 2020

THE PERFECT PACKAGE...Newly constructed 3 BR 3 BA executive style ranch condo in the Prairie Run Subdivision. This modern kitchen features maple cabinets, granite countertops, a walk-in pantry, GE appliances, and under-cabinet lighting. Doubly duty island serves as an extra workspace and snack bar. Ideal open concept between kitchen, dinette, and living room. Patio door off dinette opens to concrete patio; nice for grilling and relaxing. Your choice...electric fireplace is ready to be hooked up in the living room or you can choose to upgrade to a gas fireplace. Spacious master suite offers walk-in closet, large vanity area, and a glass-enclosed tile walk-in shower. Second bedroom and full bath are just off the kitchen. Zero barrier entry from the insulated garage leads to an oversized mudroom with built-ins and stackable laundry. Partially finished lower level features a third bedroom/office, full bathroom, and area for a future family room. Additional features include; granite vanities throughout, coils ran for in-floor heat in LL, fully landscaped with sprinkler system, luxury vinyl plank and tile floors, and concrete driveway with extra parking pad. Enjoy the benefits of the Prairie Run Subdivision, with Prairie Lake, gazebo, and walking trails. HOA $275/mo. Carefree living can be yours!

For open house information, contact Ashley Fredrick, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

For open house information, contact Ashley Fredrick, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

