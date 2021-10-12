House-hunt Lucedale: What’s on the market

(LUCEDALE, MS) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Lucedale area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

26005 Chinquapin Rd, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This custom build by Heritage offers an entirely fenced property with an extra long drive way and turn around. As you enter the home through the enclosed porch, you are greeted to a large den with a vaulted ceiling and wood burning fireplace. Corian countertops with lots of cabinets compliment the eat in kitchen and nice pantry. Outside the kitchen is the indoor laundry room with a long hall to the garage and also a back door to enjoy the covered patio and back yard. The large master suite with the incredible master bathroom is the pride of the House. It has a large garden tub, stand alone shower and His and Her closets. Also there are 2 bedrooms and a bath on the opposite side. Outside enjoy the swing under the large shade tree as you listen to the birds and enjoy the peacefulness.

255 Henry Cochran Rd, Lucedale, 39452 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,839 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Make this Magnificent house into a relaxing Home for your growing family! Situated on 9.50 +/- acres in the highly sought-after Central School District, this 3800+ SF home has ample room with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, Study, Formal and informal dining, spacious living and kitchen areas, extra bonus room and an awe-inspiring sunroom that showcases a cathedral ceiling and beautiful wooden beams. Nothing was spared in the attention to detail offered with double crown molding, tray ceilings, bullnose corners in the sheetrock, Granite countertops and a heated air tub in the Master Bath perfect for unwinding after a long day! Other home features include Hardwood and Ceramic Flooring, 10 foot ceilings throughout, gas fireplace, large laundry room and double garage! Also a Brand New Roof!

147A Fig Farm Rd, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,810 Square Feet | Built in 1990

3 bedroom, 2 bath home that needs some TLC but could make a nice home. Located on 2.52 acres in the Central Community of George County, MS and Central School District. Property also has a large shed.The seller will not entertain offers until property has been on the market for 5 days

15130 Ward, Wilmer, 36587 4 Beds 5 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,917 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Seller will assist buyers with closing costs or prepaids up to 2% of the sales price with acceptable offer. If you've dreamed about a rural, woodland estate this property is a must see! Welcome to a piece of Country Heaven. The house is 3971 sq ft. and made for entertaining with multiple indoor and outdoor spaces for your family and friends to spread out. The kitchen is a cook's dream with solid oak cabinets, new Jenn-Air double ovens, a large center island with cooktop, granite counter tops and tons cabinets and storage spaces. The large library features custom built bookcases and cabinetry (that recently held over 3K books) to hold your treasured collection of books, pictures and mementos. Perfect as a game room or office space. The formal living room, with its 16 ft soaring ceiling, features finished cedar planking and a beautiful wood burning fireplace with a Black Bart insert. This room is perfect for that tall Christmas tree you've always wanted. The home has 4 sizable bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, foyer, formal dining room, large sunroom with split brick flooring, and a generous sized laundry room with lots of storage cabinets. The large Master Bedroom is currently being used as a TV room, but can easily revert to your private retreat. Beautiful ceiling fans throughout the home. Outside you are treated to a 1500+ sq ft. deck that is partially covered, overlooking the 22 x 44 ft. gunite pool, that is 9 1/2 ft deep. Did someone say pool party! Lots of rooms for those big family get-togethers and children's parties. The property (9.7 acres) lends itself to many outdoor sport activities. Plus, there are two outside pavilions with new metal roofs. Lemon and lime trees, and fig bushes. Perhaps horses and livestock are more to your liking. There is plenty of grazing land. The two outbuildings (875 sq ft. each) can be easily converted to stables or workshops. One building is 16 ft. high and can store your R.V. Experience some of the most beautiful sunsets imaginable. Without city lights and tall buildings, you will be in awe gazing at the starry night sky from your hot tub. This is an established, stable community with fabulous neighbors. Enjoy the nearby Library, Senior Center, Community Center and children's park, walking 5K around MGM, and canoeing on the Escatawpa.

