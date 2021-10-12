Homes for sale in Sequim: New listings

(SEQUIM, WA) Looking for a house in Sequim? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Sequim area:

160 Petal, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Step into this beautiful 2300+ Sq ft. single story home and enjoy a life of ease. Located in the desirable Cherry Blossom estates community, just minutes from downtown Sequim. Perfect 3 bed 2 bath with den/office floor plan with an open concept main living. Home has been immaculately kept with many recent high end upgrades. Enjoy outdoor living on the new deck/stone patio with a fully fenced backyard. Home boasts vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage, granite countertops, large bedrooms and bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Jordan Felton, Professional Realty Service/Port Angeles Inc at 888-302-5550

100 Balmoral Ct, Sequim, 98382 4 Beds 3 Baths | $759,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,141 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Terhune custom home, spacious living areas up & down. 3/2 full bath & laundry on the main level. Generous master bedroom w/walk-in closet, double sink, soak tub & large separate shower. Unobstructed view of Mt. Baker. Fully finished lower level with a very large bedroom/full bath and a large great room. Bonus room w/exterior door. Near 3 golf courses, Dungeness River Dike Trail, Dungeness Wildlife Refuge. Close to downtown, medical & shopping. Beautifully landscaped with custom rock work. Lots of storage.

For open house information, contact Brody Broker, KELLER WILLIAMS Olympic at 360-477-9665

250 North Street, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 4 Baths | $829,950 | Single Family Residence | 4,224 Square Feet | Built in 1993

STUNNING VIEWS, from nearly every room, of Protection Island, Mount Baker, Victoria & the Olympic Mountains! The main floor offers entry, kitchen, dining & laundry as well as a full bath. It also has a large room with French doors, a slider to the patio, a large walk-in closet and extra room already plumbed for a bath. Finish it up to make a gorgeous, main level master suite! The living room has a vaulted ceiling with fan and huge windows to let in the light & the gorgeous panoramic views. On those stormy..

For open house information, contact JoElle Munger, RE/MAX Prime at 360-683-1500

1701 Sequim Dungeness, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Opportunity to own one of the most successful small-scale & hi-visibility farms with a beautiful barn IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BLUE HOLE! The Farm Sequim on 4.26 acres created in 2013 & you literally walk into a turnkey fresh veg, fruit & egg operation with a HUGE customer base & fertile soils OR make it your own farm! Included in sale is farm equipment & chickens (over 300-if you want) & TRAINING! 2016 SF 3 BD 2 BA Farmhouse is GORGEOUSLY updated! Entire farm is FULLY FENCED! Minutes to town with a rural feel

For open house information, contact Lisa Roberts, Professional Realty Services/Sequim at 888-302-5550