Sequim, WA

Homes for sale in Sequim: New listings

Sequim News Alert
(SEQUIM, WA) Looking for a house in Sequim? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Sequim area:

160 Petal, Sequim, 98382

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Step into this beautiful 2300+ Sq ft. single story home and enjoy a life of ease. Located in the desirable Cherry Blossom estates community, just minutes from downtown Sequim. Perfect 3 bed 2 bath with den/office floor plan with an open concept main living. Home has been immaculately kept with many recent high end upgrades. Enjoy outdoor living on the new deck/stone patio with a fully fenced backyard. Home boasts vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage, granite countertops, large bedrooms and bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Jordan Felton, Professional Realty Service/Port Angeles Inc at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351577)

100 Balmoral Ct, Sequim, 98382

4 Beds 3 Baths | $759,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,141 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Terhune custom home, spacious living areas up & down. 3/2 full bath & laundry on the main level. Generous master bedroom w/walk-in closet, double sink, soak tub & large separate shower. Unobstructed view of Mt. Baker. Fully finished lower level with a very large bedroom/full bath and a large great room. Bonus room w/exterior door. Near 3 golf courses, Dungeness River Dike Trail, Dungeness Wildlife Refuge. Close to downtown, medical & shopping. Beautifully landscaped with custom rock work. Lots of storage.

For open house information, contact Brody Broker, KELLER WILLIAMS Olympic at 360-477-9665

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351531)

250 North Street, Sequim, 98382

3 Beds 4 Baths | $829,950 | Single Family Residence | 4,224 Square Feet | Built in 1993

STUNNING VIEWS, from nearly every room, of Protection Island, Mount Baker, Victoria & the Olympic Mountains! The main floor offers entry, kitchen, dining & laundry as well as a full bath. It also has a large room with French doors, a slider to the patio, a large walk-in closet and extra room already plumbed for a bath. Finish it up to make a gorgeous, main level master suite! The living room has a vaulted ceiling with fan and huge windows to let in the light & the gorgeous panoramic views. On those stormy..

For open house information, contact JoElle Munger, RE/MAX Prime at 360-683-1500

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351144)

1701 Sequim Dungeness, Sequim, 98382

3 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Opportunity to own one of the most successful small-scale & hi-visibility farms with a beautiful barn IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BLUE HOLE! The Farm Sequim on 4.26 acres created in 2013 & you literally walk into a turnkey fresh veg, fruit & egg operation with a HUGE customer base & fertile soils OR make it your own farm! Included in sale is farm equipment & chickens (over 300-if you want) & TRAINING! 2016 SF 3 BD 2 BA Farmhouse is GORGEOUSLY updated! Entire farm is FULLY FENCED! Minutes to town with a rural feel

For open house information, contact Lisa Roberts, Professional Realty Services/Sequim at 888-302-5550

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351367)

