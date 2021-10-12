CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

Check out these houses for sale in Madisonville

Madisonville Digest
Madisonville Digest
 8 days ago

(MADISONVILLE, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Madisonville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6E2T_0cOy8KpE00

552 E Hall St, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in None

All wood and tile flooring – no carpets All bathrooms have tile showers or tubs Kitchen has granite counters and a great work island 2 primary bedroom options. include private baths and massive walk-in closets Gigantic mud room can be utilized as playroom, laundry, sewing and craft space Enclosed front porch (heated and cooled) can be a wonderful office Part of the house can be closed off for in-law suite with their own kitchenette Double shed provides massive amounts of storage space.

For open house information, contact Sarah Curry, HERITAGE HOMES REAL ESTATE at 825-825-9090

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111661)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqmT1_0cOy8KpE00

1558 Anne Dr, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Covered front porch, private backyard. small outbuilding.

For open house information, contact Sarah Curry, HERITAGE HOMES REAL ESTATE at 825-825-9090

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111653)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ma3nC_0cOy8KpE00

106 Oakwood, Earlington, 42410

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in None

NICE HOME. COULD BE 3 BEDROOMS. LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LARGE KITCHEN. GAS HEAT. GAS STOVE. WASHER AND DRYER STAY. SIDING AND DECK HAVE JUST BEEN PRESSURE WASHED. COVERED DECK. NEWER METAL ROOF. Call Chuck Lambdin for showings. 270-836-9090

For open house information, contact Charles Lambdin, Keller Williams Elite Realty at 270-245-6009

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111747)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XjQF5_0cOy8KpE00

273 Reed Avenue, Madisonville, 42431

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,132 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home with attached carport. Located on a corn lot within walking distance to Grapevine school ALL OFFERS MUST BE SUBMITTED BY THE BUYERS AGENT VIA THE RES.NET AGENT PORTAL. IF YOUR OFFER IS ACCEPTED YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AN OFFER SUBMISSION TECHNOLOGY FEE OF $150.00. THE FEE WILL BE INCLUDED ON THE CLOSING DISCLOSURE AND PAID AT THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION. TO SUBMIT YOUR BUYERS OFFER, SIMPLY CLICK THE LINK BELOW. IF YOU ALREADY HAVE A RES.NET AGENT ACCOUNT, YOU WILL BE PROMPTED TO LOG IN. IF NOT, YOU WILL BE PROMPTED TO CREATE AN ACCOUNT. TO BEGIN, CLICK OR PASTE THIS LINK INTO YOUR WEB BROWSER https://agent.res.net/offers.aspx?-1729811

For open house information, contact Roger Peyton, NEW HORIZONS REALTY at 270-821-7672

Copyright © 2021 Madisonville-Hopkins County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MHCBRKY-111651)

