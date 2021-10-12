Check out these houses for sale in Marion

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

 8 days ago

(MARION, IL) Looking for a house in Marion? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Marion listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTCSi_0cOy8I3m00

1806 Crown Road, Herrin, 62948

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Construction almost done!!! This will be the most exciting new addition to the beautiful Dynasty subdivision with well appointed interior. All rooms with modern ceiling fan / light for very comfortable daily living year round. Large open kitchen with functional cabinets and pantry. All granite counter top should provide lots of enjoyment of cooking. Very large Master bedroom suite with tub & shower. Large dinning room connected to family for entertainment and more.

For open house information, contact SEBASTIAN CHOU, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB439924)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hcix_0cOy8I3m00

209 N Hamlet Street, Marion, 62959

3 Beds 1 Bath | $67,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1930

NICE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE ON LARGE LOT. HOUSE HAS LARGE LIVING ROOM NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. BASEMENT. OWNER HAS NEVER LIVED IN HOUSE.

For open house information, contact J. DAVID THOMPSON, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB440989)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhJjp_0cOy8I3m00

900 W Madison Street, Herrin, 62948

2 Beds 1 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This two bedroom, one bath home has potential with a fenced in back yard. This home has a large eat in kitchen. Small deck out in back yard. Nice shade trees and located on a nice corner lot. With a little TLC this will make a nice home.

For open house information, contact CHERYL WINTERS, ABOVE & BEYOND REALTY at 618-997-3333

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB438373)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KHCuS_0cOy8I3m00

603 S Hadfield Street, Marion, 62959

3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,416 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Investors take note of this 3 Bedroom 1 bath home with an extra shower in a quiet neighborhood in Marion. There is a 1 car garage, a fenced back yard and two storage sheds. This house is in a 100 year flood zone so you will likely need flood insurance if you have a loan on the house. It will likely only qualify for a conventional loan or a cash offer due to some neglected issues. It is priced to be the best deal in town for the square footage to rehab and make a profit on.

For open house information, contact DAVID GILCHRIST, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

Copyright © 2021 RMLS Alliance. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PAARIL-EB441511)

ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

