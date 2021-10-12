Take a look at these homes on the market in Jacksonville

(Jacksonville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

11 Centennial Avenue, Franklin, 62638 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,358 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check this cutie out in Franklin! 3 bed/2bath, with 2 more rooms in the basement (but do not have egress windows). Plenty of space for you to spread out- 3 large family rooms (2 on the main level, and 1 in the basement). Nice yard and patio area on a quiet street with great neighbors. Updates include- Back family room flooring 2020, Windows 2016, Kitchen appliances 2016, Furnace 2018, AC 2014, Backyard shed 2018, Pergola 2019. You will love what this home has to offer!

1340 Maple Street, Jacksonville, 62650 3 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,028 Square Feet | Built in 2016

THIS HOME HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BY THE ORIGINAL OWNER FOR OVER 55 YEAR. THE EAT IN KITCHEN IS NICE SIZE WITH LOTS OF CABINETS ,ALL APPLIANCES STAY INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. THERE ARE THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATH , NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM AND LAUNDRY IS LOCATED ON MAIN LEVEL ALSO. WONDRFUL YARD FOR ENTERTAINING AND A TWO CAR GARAGE. THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!

5 Collins Place, Jacksonville, 62650 3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Very private surrounded by trees on this quiet street! Classy ranch with sunken living room that is open to dining room. Fireplace can be viewed from both rooms. Charm abounds here. These owners added gorgeous hardwood floors, roof in 2007, new stainless appliances stay and newer carpet.

