CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Check out these homes on the Immokalee market now

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 8 days ago

(Immokalee, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Immokalee than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WkqsT_0cOy8EWs00

6150 Pringle Ln, Immokalee, 34142

3 Beds 2 Baths | $5,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,928 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Pringle Lane Farm is a rare greenhouse agricultural operation in eastern Collier County . In addition to an attractive and solidly built single story residence on a private pond, it features approximately 400,000 square feet of greenhouse, packing house with dock high for semi trucks, 50 acres of cultivatable land, and considerable parts and inventory. It can be certified organic. The property is strategically located near the intersection of Oil Well Road and State Road 29, giving it easy access to the City of Immokalee, Ave Maria, and I-75 Exit 80. Within three hours of 10 million population. The longer growing seasons and protection pests and diseases that the greenhouses offer make it ideal for anyone looking to grow high-value crops. Very secure setting with ditched perimeter, with abundant water from large well and three phase power. Licensed to grow hemp and hemp seeds and seedlings. This farm is not currently operational. Save two years of development and prep and start growing immediately.

For open house information, contact Dougall McCorkle, Premier Commercial Inc at 239-992-1200

Copyright © 2021 Bonita Springs Estero Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BEARFL-221071817)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iJ5t7_0cOy8EWs00

2781 26Th Ave Se, Naples, 34117

3 Beds 2 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large home sitting on 1.59 country acres. The home has a split floor plan and a large back patio, which is covered and screened. Sit on the back patio and watch the deer graze every morning and evening. The whole 1.59 acres is fenced and gated. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus 2 car garage. Living room, dining room, large open kitchen, surround sound, and laundry room. The total square footage is 2172! The home also has a NEW PINNACLE ROOF WITH 25 YEAR WARRANTY, wrap around driveway, which leads around to the back of the fenced in property. There is more than enough property space to add a pool and a shop. The new stainless steel appliances were installed in 2019, newer TRAIN AC, 24x24 porcelain tile. Dual sinks in the master bathroom along with a relaxing garden tub. NON-SMOKER! Whether you are a first time home buyer or ready for retirement, this is the perfect size home and property in a rapidly growing area of Collier County. 15 minutes to Ave Maria, which has shopping and dining. 5 minutes to Publix on Randall, where you will find CVS, Dunkin, and fine dining. 10 minutes from the Collier County Fair Grounds. 15 minutes to I75, where you will find Target and Walmart.

For open house information, contact Vernon Speak, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-883-8509

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221063089)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Pb8v_0cOy8EWs00

680 6Th St Se, Naples, 34117

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,994 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 additional large bonus rooms. Gorgeous 2.73 acre property on a nice street with a giant 1800 square foot shop with electric and water, a matching shed and a chicken coop. Unlike most properties in this area this lot is already most cleared. Plenty of room for boats, RV, animals, a pool, gardening whatever you desire! NO HOA and an excellent close in location less than 10 minutes to stores etc.

For open house information, contact Karly Carballea, Premiere Plus Realty Co. at 239-732-7837

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221067287)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401Eu1_0cOy8EWs00

5042 Iron Horse Way, Ave Maria, 34142

3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,929 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Come see this better than new lake view property in Ave Maria. This stunning home is in immaculate condition and features upgraded cabinetry, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, hurricane impact windows, plenty of space for a pool and so much more. Enjoy your morning coffee from your screened in lanai with serene views or a stroll around Ave Maria as this home is walking distance to shopping, the town center and so much more!

For open house information, contact Amanda Barcenas, MVP Realty Associates LLC at 239-963-4499

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221070182)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Immokalee, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Immokalee, FL
City
Ave Maria, FL
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#County Fairs#Pringle Lane Farm#Premier Commercial Inc
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
72
Followers
527
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy