CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos Bay, OR

Check out these homes on the Coos Bay market now

Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 8 days ago

(Coos Bay, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coos Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJUj7_0cOy8De900

1055 Pirates Ct, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1996

One level living in a custom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Features include skylights, newer stainless steel appliances, and a fenced private backyard with patio. RV parking and carport. Easy maintenance front yard and fenced dog area, plus great neighbors and close to the bay for fishing crabbing, or clamming. What more could one want?

For open house information, contact Molly Stevens, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21074105)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftLKM_0cOy8De900

1945 Timberline Dr, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Escape to the private, centrally located 2-story home in the highly-desired Westgate subdivision. This captivating 3 & 3 home has beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite and a large pantry, custom tile work, and high-end cabinetry. Several appliances are gas, including the cozy fireplace. The owner's suite boasts dual sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Jetted tub in guest bathroom. Enjoy your own slice of nature from the fully-fenced backyard with a solid wrap-around deck.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Doze, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21045236)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F0Xgq_0cOy8De900

694 Lakeshore Dr, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Quiet privacy and security surrounded by wooded lots overlooking city lights, bay and ocean views, all with close city amenities. Airport convenience for golfing in Bandon Dunes. Sunlight streams through this beautiful custom home. Built-in sound system, private courtyard extraordinaire, nice deck and sunroom too. Lots of storage, standard height bath vanities, all doorways are wide enough for wheelchairs. Three lots are utility accessible for future development.

For open house information, contact Raya Ziegler, Raya Ziegler Real Estate at 541-808-0575

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21285017)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uoy3_0cOy8De900

54824 Robinson Rd, Coquille, 97423

3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Great location with wonderful views of the Coquille Valley Elks Golf course. .91 of an acre with 2 homes on separate tax lots with their own septic systems but share the well. Main home has a one level ranch style home with 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath, built in 1953 with approx. 1946 Sq.ft. & the 2nd home was built in 1959 with 576 sq ft. over a workshop. Detached RV carport, deck, Covered patio, fenced garden area with raised beds & fruit trees. Call today for a walk through, this one won't last long!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Johnson, Johnson Group Real Estate, LLC at 541-559-0111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-20108205)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Coos Bay, OR
City
Coquille, OR
Local
Oregon Business
Coos Bay, OR
Business
Reuters

U.S. readies plan to vaccinate kids ages 5-11 against COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them, readying doses and preparing locations ahead of the busy holiday season. Unlike the mass vaccination centers used...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Johnson
The Associated Press

Senate report calls for charging Brazil leader over pandemic

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A Brazilian Senate report recommended Wednesday pursuing crimes against humanity and other charges against President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly bungling Brazil’s response to COVID-19 and contributing to the country having the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll. Sen. Renan Calheiros presented the proposal to a committee of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Trump defends indicted GOP congressman

Former President Trump defended Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) in a statement Tuesday night shortly after the GOP lawmaker was indicted by a federal grand jury. Fortenberry was charged with one count of scheming to conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators after allegedly concealing information about illegal contributions to his 2016 campaign.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay Digest

Coos Bay, OR
177
Followers
489
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coos Bay Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy