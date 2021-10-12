Check out these homes on the Coos Bay market now

(Coos Bay, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coos Bay will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1055 Pirates Ct, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1996

One level living in a custom home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Features include skylights, newer stainless steel appliances, and a fenced private backyard with patio. RV parking and carport. Easy maintenance front yard and fenced dog area, plus great neighbors and close to the bay for fishing crabbing, or clamming. What more could one want?

1945 Timberline Dr, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,846 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Escape to the private, centrally located 2-story home in the highly-desired Westgate subdivision. This captivating 3 & 3 home has beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with granite and a large pantry, custom tile work, and high-end cabinetry. Several appliances are gas, including the cozy fireplace. The owner's suite boasts dual sinks and a huge walk-in closet. Jetted tub in guest bathroom. Enjoy your own slice of nature from the fully-fenced backyard with a solid wrap-around deck.

694 Lakeshore Dr, Coos Bay, 97420 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Quiet privacy and security surrounded by wooded lots overlooking city lights, bay and ocean views, all with close city amenities. Airport convenience for golfing in Bandon Dunes. Sunlight streams through this beautiful custom home. Built-in sound system, private courtyard extraordinaire, nice deck and sunroom too. Lots of storage, standard height bath vanities, all doorways are wide enough for wheelchairs. Three lots are utility accessible for future development.

54824 Robinson Rd, Coquille, 97423 3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Great location with wonderful views of the Coquille Valley Elks Golf course. .91 of an acre with 2 homes on separate tax lots with their own septic systems but share the well. Main home has a one level ranch style home with 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath, built in 1953 with approx. 1946 Sq.ft. & the 2nd home was built in 1959 with 576 sq ft. over a workshop. Detached RV carport, deck, Covered patio, fenced garden area with raised beds & fruit trees. Call today for a walk through, this one won't last long!

